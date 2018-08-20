GALVESTON
Galveston is looking to flatten an idea to bring sharable bikes to the island before they even roll across the causeway.
Over the past year, companies with names like Limebike, Ofo and Spin, have arrived in U.S. cities with a new idea: bicycles that can be rented using a phone application.
People can rent some of the bikes — a dockless variety — via the app whereever they find them, ride to a destination — anywhere — and just leave them for the next rider to come along.
It’s that prospect that has city leaders worried.
“You’re seeing these things in trees, out on beaches in the sand, just everywhere,” Tim Tietjens, Galveston’s planning director, said about problems occurring elsewhere.
An ordinance on the council’s Thursday agenda would create legal definitions of docked and dockless vehicle systems, and would prohibit dockless systems from operating without a permit.
The goal of the ordinance is to stop companies from coming to Galveston with so many bicycles that they become a public nuisance, Tietjens said.
“Where some of these companies have deployed, they’ve had horrible records of maintaining their fleet,” Tietjens said. “There’s really not a very logical way of organizing the fleet, they just get cast out there all over.”
That has been a problem in other cities. Earlier this year, five different dockless bicycle companies began operating in Dallas, bringing as many as 20,000 bicycles to the city.
The influx of bikes caused problems in Dallas. Bikes were not only left strewn about public places, but were thrown into waterways and vandalized in the other ways.
Dallas and other cities moved to put rules in place to regulate and permit the companies.
Three of the companies have since left Dallas, which caused its own kind of problems. One of the companies, Ofo, dropped hundreds of yellow and black bicycles at Dallas’ recycling plant earlier this month after it shut down.
No bike share companies operate in Galveston, Tietjens said. But two or three companies have reached out to the city and expressed interest in coming here, he said.
Limebike, one of the largest dockless bicycle companies, announced plans to expand to Houston last year. While the company’s app, when it’s opened, plunks a logo over the city of Galveston, it wasn’t clear Monday whether a Houston expansion would include the island.
The company did not respond to an email request for comment on Monday afternoon about its plans for Galveston.
The proposed ordinance wouldn’t affect bike rentals that currently operate in Galveston, Tietjens said.
The proposal is a relief for local bike rental companies. In other cities where bike shares have come in, the companies have driven out rental shops, said Jeff Nielsen, the owner of Island Bicycle Company on Seawall Boulevard in Galveston.
In cities where dockless companies operate, bicycles have become eyesores, he said.
“I want to push cycling, but that is a bad reflection on bicyclists,” Nielsen said.
The Galveston City Council is scheduled to talk about the ordinance at its workshop meeting on Thursday. The council is not scheduled to vote on the ordinance — meaning the council would have to take it up again at a future meeting.
