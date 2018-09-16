Once a month, Louis Ramirez encounters tourist and locals perusing trinkets and souvenirs at Murdochs in the most peculiar way.
Ramirez, 37, who is somewhat of a tourist attraction himself, gathers a lot of attention while he’s there because of his occupation — window washing.
Murdochs is built atop tall piers on the beach at 2215 Seawall Blvd. Crowds sometime gather to watch on days when Ramirez and his crew break out the soapsuds and squeegees, said Sherry Giusti, an island resident and friend of Ramirez.
“Every time he and his crew clean the windows at Murdochs, it’s like watching a trapeze artist in action,” Giusti said. “On some days, there’s a large crowd just standing and watching him in amazement. I’m just so proud of him and all that’s he’s accomplished in such a short time.”
Born on the island, one of five boys and father of three, Ramirez at age 18 started cleaning windows with his father’s business, Jesse “Jap” Ramirez Window Cleaning after graduating from Ball High School. Now, he’s the owner of Texas Window Cleaning, which he started in 2015.
“Ever since I started my business, it’s been getting better every year,” Ramirez said. “I love Galveston and I want to be able to give back to the community one day.”
Ramirez has been cleaning the windows at Murdochs for three years, and also cleans the windows at Bishop’s Palace, at several businesses along 61st Street, on The Strand, and on Postoffice Street in downtown Galveston. He also has clients in Pirates Beach, Ramirez said.
“The highest I go up is 40 feet — and I get nervous sometimes, but you can’t be afraid when you’re on a ladder or a ledge because that’s when you get hurt,” Ramirez said. “To stay safe we have to communicate a lot with each other, and make sure we use the proper equipment.”
The crew cleans the windows at Murdochs once a month, and has established a great rapport with the owners as well, said Frankie Nelson, a manager at the souvenir shop.
“What I like about him is when I’m there he always let’s me know his plans for the day; if he’s taking his lunch, or if he’s working straight with no break, and he goes straight to work,” Nelson said. “I also like the fact that he comes and gets me to let me know when he’s done with all the windows. Some companies don’t do that. They just leave without letting you know, and you stay and wonder if they are done or coming back. He’s very professional, and we love that about him.”
Ramirez who’s a hit with the tourists and locals alike, also is a gift to the employees at Murdochs, cashier Leilani Lara said.
“He’s always on time and great at what he does,” Lara said. “Our customers are in awe of him when they see him hanging out of some of our windows because they’re quite high off the ground. He’s a very hard worker and you can tell he loves what he does. You can see it in his work.”
Ramirez hopes to grow his business on the island and beyond, and concedes to not really paying attention to anyone watching him as he does a job he loves. He’s usually just focusing on not falling, he said.
“I’ve never had an accident before, but I had a friend who I worked with before I started my business fall off a roof, so I’m very careful when I’m working,” Ramirez said. “I love the people here. The island is a tourist attraction, but the people that live here are from all over the world and we get along great with each other. All the business owners I know here are really nice people and this island is a beautiful place to live — and work.”
