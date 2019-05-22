Galveston’s Planning Commission on Tuesday heard public comments on a planned plaza on 20th Street downtown that would close the street to traffic between Market and Mechanic streets.
The proposal from American National Insurance Co., owner and occupant of One Moody Plaza, Galveston’s downtown “skyscraper,” calls for a raised pedestrian plaza that would connect a new parking garage, to be built on 21st Street, to the building. The garage would provide 500 parking spaces to employees working at One Moody Plaza during business hours that could become available to the public on weekends and evening hours, according to planners of the project.
American National representatives presented the plan to commissioners as a potential public gathering place that would serve the building’s owners and occupants as well as the general public, creating a downtown destination trolley stop and a green streetscape on the east side of downtown.
Some downtown building owners questioned whether the planned plaza would exacerbate flooding in an area of downtown already frequently prone to street flooding.
Architect Blair Korndorffer of Diamond Development Group, the firm designing the plaza, downplayed those concerns saying the elevated plaza would have a water detention structure beneath it to collect some of the runoff.
Korndorffer and Scott Webb, vice president of real estate for American National, conceded that the proposed plaza could not solve downtown flooding problems at the proposed site and on surrounding blocks, but the design would mitigate any potential additional runoff the project creates.
American National wanted to get employees working at One Moody Plaza across the street from the proposed new parking garage “safe and dry during high water,” Webb said. Webb previously worked in the building and often had to roll up his wet pants after crossing the street, he said.
One member of the public, David Mullican, scoffed at that idea.
“If the concern is I don’t want to get my feet wet, then issue them boots,” Mullican said.
The most important historic element of Galveston was the grid its founders created, Mullican said.
“We can lose historic buildings, but if we lose the grid, the city becomes non-functioning,” Mullican said. “The streets don’t belong to them. They belong to the citizens. Let them have their tower, but don’t let them have our streets.”
Commissioner Cate Black questioned whether the proposed plaza would actually be a place that people would use, a concern echoed by Galveston City Council’s representative on the commission, John Paul Listowski, who said that had not been proven by previous similar street closings.
Commissioners and at least one member of the public questioned why plans for a sky bridge connecting the garage to the building had been rejected by American National’s board of directors. Instability or movement of the building caused by wind was at least one reason, Webb said.
High winds around the Moody Plaza building were an issue raised by members of the public and Black, who asked Korndorffer whether he planned to conduct a wind study for the project. He said he had no such plans and Black said she thought it would be “the responsible thing to do.”
Architect David Watson, commenting as a member of the public, said that any additional flooding potential created by the project or by any small error in the engineering of it was not acceptable. Owners of buildings near One Moody Plaza expressed their concerns that the raised plaza could cause additional flooding to surrounding streets.
A second public hearing about the proposed project will be held June 4 and American National representatives will return to answer questions raised by the commissioners at Tuesday’s hearing, they said.
The city would retain ownership of the street but could issue a permanent license to American National to use the public right-of-way if the plan is approved. The planning commission is required to approved any such license to use.
