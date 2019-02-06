GALVESTON
The Galveston Park Board of Trustees proposed a plan Wednesday to add infrastructure to the East End Lagoon over seven years, a timeline steering committee members want sped up.
Developing the East End Lagoon to capitalize on Galveston’s growing nature tourism industry has been a goal of local industry leaders for years. The 684-acre area between East Beach and Seawall Boulevard is one of the last undeveloped areas on the island.
The proposed business plan includes an environmental education center, additional trails, a tent camping area and a deep-water fishing barge.
“I like the five-year timeline,” committee member Len Waterworth said. “It puts pressure on getting stuff done. Sooner is better than later.”
Executing the plan will be a feat that might take longer than five years, Sheryl Rozier, park board project manager, said.
“Having a lot of this done by year five is going to be daunting,” Rozier said. “I think we’re looking at something that’s more of a 10-year plan.”
But the project already has been delayed too long, committee member Diane Olsen said.
“We’ve been working on this for a very long time, and we’re starting to get some movement forward,” Olsen said. “If we say well, we’re going to go to 10 years from now, it puts it on the back burner.”
Under the current model, the park board anticipates a profit starting in the eighth year after construction begins. By year 10, the lagoon facilities could be generating more than $45,600 in net profit, according to the business plan.
At full build-out with the barge, pavilion and a park board-operated camping area, lagoon facilities could cost as much as $811,600 to operate and staff, according to the business plan.
But it also has potential to generate significant revenue, park board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said.
“It could be, in the future, a very high-dollar tourism asset,” de Schaun said.
The business model assumes most of the lagoon’s revenue would come from a combination of camping fees, an estimated $450,000 annually, and the admission to the fishing barge, estimated at $250,000 annually.
The fishing barge, which is in the ship channel, would be mobile so it could be moved during inclement weather and would cost about $250,000 to purchase, according to preliminary park board estimates.
The board plans to issue debt for this project for seven years and plans to pursue grant money for additional funding sources, according to planning documents.
The plan to build out the East End Lagoon comes as the park board eyes a Stewart Beach project for a proposed $25 million pavilion. The pavilion would attract more tourists and provide updated staff facilities, park board officials said.
In light of the Stewart Beach proposal, starting a major project on an additional park could post some public pushback, committee member Peter Moore said.
Because of Galveston City Council concerns about cost and practicality, the park board has redeveloped its Stewart Beach plan to initially focus on resolving drainage issues and will ultimately explore a smaller pavilion with mobile tourist amenities on the beach, officials said.
(1) comment
A fishing barge in the Lagoon area will do well. There used to be a productive pier in the same general location. It'll sell out for the fall flounder run. My parents used to absolutely kill flounder and reds at that old pier. Some storm took it out, before Ike.
