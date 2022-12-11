GALVESTON
A white supremacist group plans to distribute anti-semitic propaganda flyers across the island, the FBI warned members of a local synagogue late last week.
Congregation Beth Jacob, a conservative synagogue, notified its members Friday after being told about the unnamed group's plans.
The group is not based in Galveston, according to the FBI, but the bureau disclosed few other details about it. The FBI field office in Texas City, which issued the warning, could not be reached for comment Sunday.
The field office informed the congregation the hate group was not inclined to violence, but wants to “stir up as much hatred as they can without causing violence,” the FBI told synagogue leaders.
The group is well versed in the law and would stay within its bounds, according to the FBI.
“It is heartbreaking that this is happening in our community,” Peggy Green, president of the board of trustees for Congregation Beth Jacob, said. “Jews only make up 2 percent of the country, but they are so hated. I do not understand hate against such a giving group of people.”
Anti-semitism, including documented reports of harassment, vandalism and violence directed against Jews, in 2021 was at its highest point since tracking began in 1979, according to the Anti-Defamation League. The organization expects 2022 numbers to be even higher.
Anti-semitism is considered to be the world's oldest hatred, starting in antiquity, continuing through the middle-ages, all the way to the Holocaust and since, the organization said. Jews have been scapegoated by many groups in history, particularly in Europe and during the Nazi era.
The hatred typically is expressed in tropes such as conspiracy theories that Jews control the media or banking and world power, the organization said.
The current trend in anti-semitic rhetoric and actions includes the August 2017 "Unite the Right" Rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where neo-Nazis and other hate groups gathered, and the Oct. 27, 2018 Pittsburgh Tree of Life Synagogue shooting, in which 11 people were killed, according to an NPR report.
Anti-semitism has been back in the news after former President Donald Trump hosted white supremacist and holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and rapper Ye, formally known as Kanye West, resulting in backlash from Republican party leaders, NPR reported.
Ye recently has lost billions of dollars in contracts for his anti-semitic remarks, including during a Dec. 1 appearance on Alex Jones’ "Infowars," where he said “We have to stop insulting Nazis all the time ... I love Nazis.”
“Every human being has brought something of value, especially Hitler," and “I love Hitler,” NPR reported Ye saying.
Green mentioned Ye during an interview about the potential hate campaign in Galveston.
"Thanks Kanye,” she said.
Anyone who encounters an anti-semitic flyer should handle it as little as possible and put it in a bag or box in hopes of preserving fingerprints, the FBI said.
The items can be taken to Congregation Beth Jacob, 2401 Ave. K in Galveston, or people who find them can contact the Texas City FBI field office at 409-935-7327.
Congregation Beth Jacob plans to hold a meeting with the community and the FBI, but no date or time had been set, Green said.
(1) comment
“When experience is not retained, as among savages, infancy is perpetual. Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
- George Santayana
Imagine how fast society could evolve if we just stopped doing the same stupid things over and over.
