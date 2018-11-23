The deadline to enroll in the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace is Dec. 15 and certified application counselors are available to help enrollees navigate the process at Coastal Health and Wellness clinics in Texas City and Galveston.
“The clock is ticking to sign up for 2019 coverage,” said Ashley Tompkins, director of communications for the Galveston County Health District, which oversees the clinics.
Services from counselors are available at the Texas City clinic, 9850-C Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. Monday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 8 a.m to noon Saturday.
In Galveston, services are available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the 4700 Broadway location.
Applicants should have with them a photo ID, Social Security number and proof of date of birth, a 2017 tax return, their last two check stubs for proof of income and an email address.
Counselors can help applicants who don’t have email addresses set them up at their appointments. The whole process, barring any unforeseen complications, takes between 30 minutes and 45 minutes, said Marina Galindo, a certified application counselor for Coastal Health and Wellness.
The 2018 enrollment period, for coverage starting Jan. 1, started on Nov 1.
Enrollment this year seems only a bit less than at the same time last year, Galindo said. She is seeing plenty of first-time enrollees, she said.
“I’m surprised at the amount of newer people coming in, considering there’s not a penalty for 2019,” she said.
In years past, uninsured people who didn’t apply through the marketplace for coverage were subject to a penalty on their federal income taxes, but that rule has been overturned and will not be in place in 2019.
Galindo and Veronica Rodriguez, the center’s other certified application counselor, have been advising applicants since 2013 and have seen the process simplify significantly during that time, they said.
“It’s definitely less complicated now,” Galindo said.
Still, there are obstacles and perceptions that can discourage the uninsured from signing up for the healthcare marketplace, including incomplete information or misinformation about skyrocketing costs, Galindo said.
“The main thing that discourages people is assumptions about cost,” Galindo said. “I hear people who come in and say, ‘My neighbor said she’s spending $300 per month and I know another neighbor who’s spending $46.’ I tell them that all households are different and those estimates might not take into account the amount of government stipend or premium tax credits a person or family qualify for.”
Tax credits and stipends are designed to offset the cost of insurance based on an individual’s or family’s income.
Another misconception is that insurance policies through the federal marketplace are free and available to people with no income, Galindo said.
In that case, someone would be advised to apply for Medicaid, for which there is no limited open enrollment period.
Application counselors like Galindo and Rodriguez complete webinars and training sessions throughout the year, attend a Texas State of Employment Conference each September to learn about changes in the marketplace and are required to pass 20-plus hours of curriculum through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services each year, before Nov. 1, to maintain their certification.
To make an appointment for help applying, call Galindo at 978-4225 or Rodriguez at 938-2204. The service is free.
