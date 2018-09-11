In more changes among the Port of Galveston’s top management, Harbormaster Brett B. Milutin advanced in the ranks with Monday’s announcement of his promotion to director of port operations.
Port officials and board members have praised Milutin for his work attracting more lay vessels to the publicly owned docks, generating about $1.25 million in revenue during the first six months of 2018. The same period of 2017 only brought in about $400,000.
“I just want the port to grow to the capacity that it’s capable of doing, getting in every vessel that we can,” Milutin said. “An open dock does not make us money.”
Port officials did not immediately provide Milutin’s salary in his new position, but said they would today.
The 17-year employee of the port climbed the ranks from a police officer in 2001. In his previous position as harbormaster, which he took in June of last year, Milutin oversaw arrangement of ship movements within the port.
His new position is a modified version of the previously titled deputy director role, Milutin said.
In August, the port fired interim Port Director Peter Simons in its reorganization. Before he was interim port director, Simons was deputy director of the port. Port management removed several other high-ranking employees during 2018.
In Milutin’s role as director of port operations, he’ll oversee cruise operations, traffic controls, passenger logistics, parking and assisting tenants. He also will work to bring in more businesses and tenants to the port.
“I’m going to give everything that I have to make sure this port goes where it needs to go which is to grow, to create job opportunities,” Milutin said.
The Port of Galveston isn’t currently looking for a new harbormaster, but will eventually, Milutin said. For now, Milutin continues to handle all harbormaster duties, including security of the port.
“One of the best employees I’ve ever seen,” Board of Trustees Chairman Ted O’Rourke said. “He definitely deserves it. He’s done a remarkable job. He’s dedicated. He’s just really committed to making the port better.”
Port Director Rodger Rees expressed confidence in Milutin’s new position in a statement.
“Having been employed with the Port for over 17 years, Brett not only possesses knowledge of past port operations, he also brings a ‘can do’ attitude that we are instilling at the port,” Rees said.
“I am excited about Brett’s fresh new ideas and his loyalty to this Port,” Rees said.
Rees joined the Port of Galveston in December of 2017.
Milutin’s promotion comes after several staffing changes at the port.
