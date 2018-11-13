Howling winds from the north sent temperatures plummeting into the low 40s on Monday night and Tuesday with reports of snow flurries in Friendswood and the Clear Lake area early Tuesday.
That’s unusual for mid-November in Galveston County.
“We are definitely seeing temperatures below normal,” said Molly Merrifield, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service League City.
“The normal high in Galveston on Nov. 13 is 72 degrees,” she said.
The temperature dip was due to a fast-moving cold front system moving down from the Texas Panhandle, Merrifield said. And while cold fronts like this one are normal during winter, they rarely come this early.
With winds at 20 knots, gusting to 27 knots, wind chills from Monday night through mid-day Tuesday made it feel like 29 degrees when the actual temperature was 41, causing many local residents who lost garden plants in January’s extended freeze to wonder whether this winter will see a repeat of last year’s frigid conditions.
“The Climate Prediction Center of the National Weather Center is predicting that even though we can expect lower temperatures for the next six to 10 days, there are no strong signals to indicate an unusually cold winter season,” Merrifield said.
The Climate Prediction Center posits outlooks for different time ranges — short-term for the next week to 10 days, and long-term for the next three months — looking for signals indicating whether average, lower than average or higher than average winter temperatures can be predicted.
Right now, the chances of an average winter season in Galveston County and a below average season are equal, with no strong signal one way or another, Merrifield said.
The front that blew in on Monday will leave on Wednesday with no hard freeze predicted in Galveston County.
Still, gardeners who lost plants in January’s hard freeze worry they might see a repeat of those frigid conditions this winter.
Peggy Cornelius, owner of Tom’s Thumb Nursery and Landscaping in Galveston, said worried gardeners can protect their plants, especially newly planted ones that have not developed deep root systems, by mulching generously, at least several inches.
“The best thing people can do is keep a good layer of mulch on their plants,” Cornelius said. “If they have plants getting hit by a hard north wind, they can cover them with fabric but should avoid plastic.” Sheets will do, and nursery centers like Tom’s Thumb sell lightweight fabric plant covers.
Tropicals like hibiscus and plumeria are most vulnerable to the cold, but plumeria can be yanked up easily and put in pots inside to avoid freezing, Cornelius said.
Many gardeners whose plants turned brown and appeared dead in early spring, after January’s freeze, acted too quickly to get rid of them, Cornelius said.
“I can’t tell you how many things came back,” Cornelius said. “A lot of people dug out too quick. They really jumped the gun on that.”
This week’s cold front did not approximate January’s conditions with sub-freezing conditions persisting for more than a day and overnight for two nights, but if those conditions should return this winter, gardeners should prepare by mulching and giving their plants a good watering, Cornelius said.
“You’re supposed to water everything, leaves and all, if it hasn’t been raining and you’re expecting a freeze,” Cornelius said.
Galveston County will see weather conditions improve over the next several days with temperatures still below average but in the upper 50s and low 60s, with drier air and some welcome sunshine before rain moves back into the area on Sunday.
