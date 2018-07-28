DICKINSON
Hurricane Harvey damage eroded about $57 million from the city’s tax base and drove property tax revenue expected for the next fiscal year down an estimated $200,000, but the financial blow will be buffered by an increase in sales tax revenue, officials said.
The proposed fiscal year 2018-19 budget predicts property tax revenue of $3.1 million, down from $3.3 million in the 2017-18 fiscal year, according to budget documents.
City officials also estimate sales tax revenue will increase to about $6.8 million for the 2018-19 fiscal year, up from about $6.6 million the year before, according to budget documents.
Dickinson was among the cities hit hardest by the massive flooding caused by Harvey’s torrential rain that badly damaged homes and caused the city’s property tax revenue to decrease, officials said.
“Property tax revenue is lower because of Harvey,” Mayor Julie Masters said.
The city’s net taxable value, its tax base, for the 2018-19 fiscal year will be about $936 million, down about $57 million, 5.7 percent, from $993 million in this fiscal year, Chief Finance Officer Stephanie Russell said.
While Harvey cut a substantial amount from the city’s tax base, it might also have helped drive the increase in sale tax revenue as residents bought tons of drywall and other construction supplies from local businesses to repair their damaged homes from Harvey, Masters said.
That economic activity would help cushion the blow to the city’s revenue, Masters said.
“That helps the bottom line,” she said. “Rebuilding is positively impacting our sales tax collection. In addition to reconstruction supplies, furniture stores and restaurant business have also helped.”
The city council Tuesday reviewed the proposed budget, which proposes a tax rate of 40.86 cents per every $100 of taxable property value, which is the current tax rate, officials said.
The effective tax rate for the 2018-19 fiscal year — the rate needed to generate the same tax revenue as the previous year — hasn’t yet been determined, officials said.
The proposed 2018-19 budget, including all revenue, is about $19 million, an increase of about $2 million from the 2017-18 budget, and is larger because of grant funding, Masters said.
“We know we may not see the funds until later in the budget year, but we want to be prepared with several projects ready to go when the funds are released,” she said.
At least 40,000 people were displaced from their Galveston County homes after three days of monumental flooding caused by Harvey last August. In Dickinson, more than 11,000 people in the city applied for federal disaster assistance. Nearly a year later, some residents in the city continue to deal with reconstruction, buying supplies like Sheetrock and lumber.
Dickinson resident Marilyn Simmons saw 4 feet of water creep into her house during Harvey last August, and she knows some residents in her subdivision abandoned their property, Simmons said.
“As far as I know, one woman just left her home,” she said. “The stress of all this is unbelievable.”
As residents buy construction materials from local businesses to rebuild their property, it’s helping the city’s revenue, Dickinson resident Valerie Dominy said.
“They will see more in sales tax because citizens were supporting small business in the wake of Harvey” she said. “I think it reminded a lot of citizens to shop local.”
City council will meet Aug. 14 to discuss the budget at a workshop, officials said.
