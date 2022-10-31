GALVESTON
Ordinances compelling the Galveston Park of Trustees to move about $14 million in hotel occupancy tax revenue from its accounts into accounts controlled by the city seem destined to pass, based on interviews with city leaders last week.
Even most council members who voted Thursday to defer the controversial ordinances said City Attorney Don Glywasky’s opinion — that allowing the park board to hold the public money in its accounts was illegal — was valid.
Most said they voted to defer to buy time to better study and understand the ordinances themselves and to allow for a joint meeting with the park board, mostly out of courtesy.
Although city leaders seemed settled on Glywasky’s opinion, park board officials didn’t and continued to argue Glywasky’s interpretation of various state laws and city charter provisions was flawed.
The park board’s hope is trustees and council members can come to better understand the disconnect between the city attorney’s interpretation of the law and what is “clearly stated” in the law, Marty Fluke, chairman of the park board, said.
“The joint meeting is about trustees and council members, not city staff or park board staff,” Fluke said. “We hope to have good faith conversations and negotiations with our council counterparts and present all the information available so they can make an informed decision.”
A revelation last week from Deputy City Manager Dan Buckley seems destined to make allowing the park board to keep the money even less legally tenable, however.
The decision to allow the park board to keep the money in its own accounts happened without a formal vote of the council during a workshop meeting in 2015, Buckley said.
“It was a long time ago,” Buckley said. “But from what I remember the council said, ‘If the park board is already collecting the HOT funds, they should keep it.’”
There was no official vote, Buckley said.
“Nobody raised any questions of legality at the time,” Buckley said.
The council voted 5-2 Thursday defer to defer action on the ordinances until Dec. 8.
Mayor Craig Brown, District 1 Councilwoman Sharon Lewis, District 4 Councilman Michael Bouvier, District 5 Councilman John Paul Listowski and District 6 Councilwoman Marie Robb voted to defer.
District 2 Councilman William Schuster and District 3 Councilman David Collins voted against deferring.
Collins, who researched the laws after what he called a heated meeting with park board leaders and first asserted the city had for years been violating the rules, said his colleagues had shown a lack of courage by deferring action.
“Council needs to demonstrate a little bit of spine,” Collins said. “We can’t try to change the law, we need to follow it.”
He stopped short of saying they had bowed to political pressure, however.
“I’m completely unsure as to why the mayor changed his mind and his opinion when it came to vote,” Collins said. “Council member Robb was also adamant that she was going to vote yes. I don’t know what changed.”
Robb said she hadn’t changed her mind about what the law demands, but wanted to have a joint meeting with the park board before acting on the ordinances.
“I’m not going to change my mind on what my opinion is,” Robb said. “The fact we haven’t met with the park board since pre-COVID made me think we should let them speak.”
The last time city council and the park board met was in 2019, Robb said.
“I think that the city attorney’s opinion is absolutely valid,” Robb said. “But the park board also brings up valid points as well.”
The hotel tax revenue should be deposited in the city’s accounts, Robb said.
“It makes sense to have the meeting with the park board to talk about the issues,” Robb said. “But we need to follow the law as soon as possible and have the money deposited in the city accounts in the next meeting.”
Brown offered a similar explanation for his vote.
“I think it was important that the park board should put some input on this item,” Brown said. “I thought it was appropriate to honor their request to vote after the joint meeting.
“But the city needs to allocate the funds in the city’s accounts.”
District 5 Councilman John Paul Listowski said he felt rushed during Thursday’s meeting.
“They were still making revisions to the ordinance this week,” he said last week. “We clearly still have questions about this.”
Bouvier said he also felt rushed.
“We know it’s going to go through, but we don’t want to rush it,’” Bouvier said.
“I believe that the city attorney has his interpretation of the law; he has a point,” Bouvier said. “It just felt so rushed. I felt like I was forced to make a decision on the spot. It just goes back to the interpretation of the law.”
The joint meeting will be held Nov. 17 and the city council will vote Dec, 8 on the ordinances, which, among other things, would require all hotel tax revenue be kept in city accounts until it’s allocated back to the park board, Brown said.
The park board would continue to lobby against that change, however, Fluke said.
“We would also like to codify an interlocal agreement as the standard bearer for ironing out these issues and eliminate bureaucratic redundancies that would slow down operations for both of our organizations and our tourism stakeholders,” Fluke said.
