GALVESTON
Balloons are under scrutiny amid a renewed push to end releases at sporting events and a new report detailing their effects on marine life.
Plastic balloons and the ribbons that accompany them are a common sight on Galveston beaches, Turtle Island Restoration Network volunteers said. Earlier this summer, a volunteer patrolling the beach found a turtle with a balloon ribbon wrapped tightly around its neck, Executive Director Joanie Steinhaus said.
“It was lying on the beach and almost appeared decapitated,” Steinhaus said.
The Turtle Island Restoration Network’s Galveston chapter has a campaign to reduce trash, particularly plastics, and keep it from entering the Gulf of Mexico, she said.
While the campaign is not specific to balloons, they’re part of the push.
Balloons break down slowly and deflated or burst balloons often look like food for other animals, which in turn blocks digestive tracts of marine life and birds. Sea turtles especially are at risk because they eat jellyfish and a deflated balloon has a similar appearance, Steinhaus said.
Even latex balloons that are considered biodegradable take six months to four years to break down, according to the Environmental Nature Center.
“It’s a constant problem, especially after the holidays,” Steinhaus said.
People often release balloons to celebrate birthdays or the life of someone who has died, she said. There’s nothing wrong with having balloons, but what goes up must come down and releasing them causes problems for the environment, she said.
Of late, environmental groups have had some successes across the country limiting balloon releases.
In July, Clemson University in South Carolina announced it was ending its long-running tradition of releasing balloons at football games after getting criticized for years about the environmental damage caused by balloon debris.
Balloons Blow, a Florida-based environmental group, has been calling on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to end its post-touchdown balloon release. The group put out billboards this month targeting the “school-sanctioned mass littering” event. The group also has set its sights on the Indy 500.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln in a statement said the college was using biodegradable balloons, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.
Some coastal cities, including Atlantic City, have moved to ban balloon releases, citing the environmental harm they cause.
Authors of a report published this month by the Clean Virginia Waterways of Longwood University in partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Virginia Coastal Zone Management analyzed data from 2013 to 2017 on balloon litter recorded on five remote beaches in Virginia.
Of the 11,441 balloons and balloon-related pieces of litter recorded, more than 54 percent were latex, foil and weather balloons, 44 percent were plastic ribbons and the remainder were plastic balloon attachments, according to the report.
While not in the top five most commonly found items, balloons ranked No. 3 for deadliest ocean trash, behind fishing gear and plastic bags, according to the Ocean Conservancy.
To reduce plastic or balloon trash, the Turtle Island Restoration Network has advocated for alternatives and, in this case, not releasing balloons, she said.
“It’s not just awareness, but changing behaviors,” Steinhaus said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.