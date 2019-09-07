A 45-foot-tall telephone pole recently erected on the east side of Central City Boulevard near Seawall Boulevard has raised questions by The Victorian condominium owners and management about the city’s responsibility regarding notification of these projects and where poles are placed. The city, however, said it has little control over where telephone wires can and cannot go.
Owners and management at The Victorian Condominiums, 6300 Seawall Blvd., complained they weren’t notified before the offending pole went up, and it obstructs their Gulf of Mexico views and hurts property values.
At issue is a pole erected for Zayo, a fiber-optic and bandwidth connectivity company out of Boulder, Colorado, with a network spanning 133,000 route miles in North America and Europe, according to its website.
A company representative could not be reached to describe the exact purpose of the lines in Galveston, but generally the company serves wireless carriers and data centers, expanding bandwidth, according to the website.
Until mid-August, the opposite side of Central City, adjacent to Walmart, had poles up and down, but the east side was pole-free. Now, a large one stands near Seawall and two others have been erected on the east side near the Hampton Inn.
Brenda Gyoerkoes, the owner of two units at The Victorian, said the large pole obstructs her condo’s Gulf view and will ultimately hurt its resale value.
“It’s really high and it’s ugly,” she said. “It’s right in front of my balcony. And it doesn’t even have the stuff they’re going to put on it yet.”
Gyoerkoes interrogated workers installing the pole two weeks ago and was told they’d obtained a proper permit from the city, she said. She complained that residents, including her, had not been notified the pole was going up, as required by the city.
When Gyoerkoes complained to the city, representatives from the city’s engineering and planning divisions said the contractor that erected the pole had correctly filed for and received a required utility right-of-way permit to erect the pole, she said.
Houshyar Moarefi, president of Moarefi Management Solutions that manages The Victorian and Emerald by the Sea condos in Galveston, said management had received no notification.
“This is one mindless decision that’s going to impact thousands, possibly hundreds of thousands in owner costs and rental revenues,” Moarefi said.
While he lauded the possibility of better internet or wireless connectivity in the city, he questioned the city’s judgment allowing the pole to be placed right next to the seawall where it could be snapped in a hurricane and where it obstructs Gulf views of many of the 333 units in the Victorian complex.
“They should think more about where they place these things. They could go underground,” he said. “The condos facing the pole will have to lower their rent.”
Some of the units at The Victorian, like Gyoerkoes’ are owner-occupied, but the majority are rented out to vacationers at least part of the time. Moarefi estimated rental revenues at The Victorian at $5 million per year.
“It’s a bad economic decision by a city that relies on property taxes and hotel taxes,” Moarefi said. “I don’t think the city is coordinating these huge projects properly.”
Moarefi heard from multiple owners once they discovered the pole had gone up, he said.
But where telecommunication lines and poles are placed is an issue largely regulated by the state, not cities, city spokesperson Marissa Barnett said.
“The Texas Legislature has greatly limited the authority of cities to regulate telecommunication firms,” Barnett said.
Only under certain conditions does the Public Utilities Commission, the state regulatory agency, permit a city to withhold a utility permit and deny right of way, she said. Those circumstances would be when there’s a conflict with existing utilities — a pole would rupture a gas line, for example; when an 811 or call-before-you-dig call has not been made; or when engineering structural design requirements aren’t met.
Regarding notification, the city’s permit requires applicants to notify all local businesses and residents in the affected area. In this case, the applicant acknowledged and apologized to the city that notification had not been sent before installation of the pole, Barnett said. The city responded by directing the applicant to cease work on other similar projects and to provide notice, though the pole already was erected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.