GALVESTON
Initial planning work is set to begin soon on two heavily trafficked streets south of Broadway, city and county officials said.
The city and Galveston County are beginning the design and engineering work for two projects, one that will reconstruct 23rd Street from Broadway to Seawall Boulevard and another on Avenue S from 53rd Street to Seawall Boulevard, county spokesman Zach Davidson said.
Voters approved the two projects, $14.4 million in total, in a November 2017 county bond election. The $80 million bond funded roads, drainage and facility improvements.
The 23rd Street project will reconstruct about 4,000 linear feet of pavement, to allow for parking on both sides of the street, and will repair some sidewalks, Davidson said.
Both this reconstruction and the 1.63 mile Avenue S project will include work on storm sewers and drainage inlets, Davidson said.
The county is overseeing the projects, but the city will be paying for the water line and sanitary sewer costs, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
As part of the project agreement, the city is paying for $3 million of the 23rd Street project and $4.22 million for the Avenue S project, Davidson said.
The county is paying for the remaining $7.16 million, Davidson said.
These streets were selected for the bond package because they’re in need of repair, Barnett said.
“The city has been working to improve and maintain all corridors,” Barnett said.
Both 23rd Street and Avenue S see a significant amount of traffic, Barnett said.
Construction isn’t expected to begin until next year, Davidson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.