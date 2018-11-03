TEXAS CITY
Texas City school district is taking its security to the next level with AR-15 rifles for its officers and new facial recognition cameras that can identify who people are, what they’ve done and whether they’re behaving erratically.
The district, which will have about 1,400 cameras across all its campuses once the facial recognition models come online in the coming months, ordered 315 of the new cameras from Panasonic last month after board members approved the $1.3 million purchase. The school board last month approved the acquisition of 19 short-barrel AR-15 rifles — one for each officer — for $40,000, although that purchase didn’t need board approval because it was less than $50,000.
School officials consider the security upgrades, which also include new technology to barricade classroom doors and a new way to organize security teams to better assess threats, as a matter of “meeting superior firepower with superior firepower,” said Mike Matranga, executive director of security and school safety.
“In today’s day and age, we live in a different world where schools and churches are under attack,” Matranga, a La Marque High School graduate and former special agent for the U.S. Secret Service, said. “In order to combat those attacks, we feel we have to equip men and women with the right tools to succeed.”
The enhanced security, which Matranga began to put in place after the district hired him in June, comes after a shooter at Santa Fe High School killed 10 people on May 18 and sent local districts on a buying spree to upgrade their security efforts.
Texas City school district is the only one in the county to outfit employees and students with radio frequency identification-equipped badges that monitor where people are on campus.
Monitoring where people are and what they’re doing is the same idea that’s behind the new cameras, but they achieve that goal in a different way than the badges, Matranga said. For example, the facial recognition cameras, beyond functioning like a normal security camera, can identify people based on photographs up to 10 years old, as well as by criminal charges that school officials can manually tag people with.
This can include criminal charges such as trespassing or behavior that might be considered less serious, like smoking on campus.
“Let’s say a parent or child that’s been issued a ‘no trespassing’ charge comes onto campus,” Matranga said, clarifying that security officials have to enter the tags themselves. “As they approach the building, they’ll be identified by the camera software and an alert will be issued to my team. The same goes for if a staff member has been caught smoking on campus. We can go back to the footage, identify that person, tag them ‘John Doe smoking on campus at the west entrance’ and it’ll keep track of that behavior.”
The cameras also come equipped with technology that detects unusual movement. If traffic — either vehicles or students, for instance — have been moving in a certain direction for two weeks and then suddenly the movement shifts and starts to go in a different direction, the cameras can detect that and send an alert, Matranga said.
“If something unusual happens, like a mass of kids going in one direction out of an exit, the cameras will make note of that,” he said.
As for the AR-15 rifles, there’s not much more to them than that, Matranga said. The weapons will be kept in 14 gun safes until needed, which he hopes will be never. If something happens, however, he said his team will be ready.
“The leadership we have now and the deputies we have in place are amazing,” he said. “With these security threats, we’re not just going to sit back and talk about them. We’re going to act; we’re going to do something.”
