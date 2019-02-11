GALVESTON
A major drainage project scheduled to start this month won’t begin until March to accommodate Mardi Gras festivities in the city.
City officials pushed back the $9 million project to reconstruct and improve drainage on 45th Street from Broadway to Seawall Boulevard after residents’ concern about the timing, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
“That was one of the requests we’d heard from the residents and businesses along 45th,” Barnett said.
Mardi Gras, Galveston’s pre-Lenten festival, is from Feb. 22 to March 5 this year.
The construction company’s notice to proceed begins on Feb. 25, the first Monday of Mardi Gras, but crews will only be mobilizing work at that time, Barnett said.
“We don’t expect the actual construction to begin until at least after the second weekend of Mardi Gras,” Barnett said.
The project also is meant to enhance pedestrian access along the street with bicycle lanes, sidewalks, lights and accessibility ramps, according to project reports.
The Galveston City Council approved the project last year to not exceed $10.1 million, which will be paid for in general obligation bonds, according to reports.
It’s nice of the city to take Mardi Gras into consideration, but that’s not the main concern, said Karen Milasincic owner of Knapp Flower Shop, 1122 45th St.
“I think Mardi Gras really wouldn’t be that affected by what happens on 45th Street,” Milasincic said.
Her bigger concern is with the long-term drainage fix, she said. She worries the project’s drainage plans will cause water to pool around the street near Broadway, she said.
“Is my flooding going to be even worse?” Milasincic said. “It sounds like it might be a good thing for the 45th Street people closer to Seawall.”
Milasincic voices concerns other businesses voiced in December about the project’s outcomes.
The city has long maintained that advanced technology and infrastructure won’t completely eliminate flooding but can help streets drain faster, city officials said.
A $9 million project set for the fall to mill and replace asphalt along Broadway, which would reduce the height of that thoroughfare by about 4 inches, might ease some of the flooding problems along intersecting streets, city officials have said.
The city also has plans for drainage work on 25th, 27th and 37th streets, officials said.
The city last month met with residents and business owners along 45th Street about the project.
Concerns voiced in that meeting encouraged city officials to push back construction until after the festivities, Barnett said.
(3) comments
I wonder it Ave. P's east end is still scheduled for resurfacing in February?
I believe postponing the start of road construction is a very positive move on behalf of city council , mayor & city manager. Good judgement is a trademark of Galveston city leaders.
Hope leadership is appreciated by Galveston taxpayers.
"Good judgement is a trademark of Galveston city leaders." Since when?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.