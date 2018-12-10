GALVESTON
The Galveston Park Board of Trustees plans to spend more than $200,000 in attempt to reduce flooding at Stewart Beach, marking a step toward a $25 million facility the board hopes will replace an old pavilion.
The problem was illustrated by lingering pools of standing water at Stewart Beach on Monday from a weekend rainstorm.
“That’s not unusual,” park board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said. “You lose a significant part of the parking lot.”
The park board hopes to improve the situation with road and ditch work that would elevate the beach street and carve new drainage ditches, spokeswoman Mary Beth Bassett said. The work will likely begin before October, though plans aren’t finalized, she said.
The drainage project is a necessary first step before beginning construction on a new pavilion the board hopes will drive tourism dollars to a park that’s seen fewer tourists recently.
“From 2013 until 2017, it was on a downward trend,” de Schaun said. “And this is the first year it saw an increase in visitation.”
Designs for the pavilion are still conceptual, de Schaun said.
But this drainage work comes at the behest of the Galveston City Council, which last month balked at the $560,000 park board trustees proposed spending on design and engineering for the Stewart Beach pavilion.
At a joint workshop last month between the two groups, some council members disapproved of the conceptual design, saying the proposed 71,000-square-foot facility wouldn’t bring in the tourists the park board hoped it would.
The board already has spent $550,000 on master planning and architectural concepts.
The park board continues to push for a new facility at the beach, board Chairman Spencer Priest said.
“The thought of having a pavilion, something for the residents and the visitors, that’s not gone away,” Priest said.
But the board plans to reallocate money that would have been used for additional schematic designs to kick off the drainage project, he said.
The park board is scheduled to vote on the project Tuesday.
The park board will keep costs low by partnering with the city’s contractors, de Schaun said.
The city isn’t involved in the project right now but is open to the option, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
“We will certainly work with the park board if there’s anything we can assist in,” Barnett said. “We want any drainage projects at Stewart Beach — or anywhere else on the island — to be part of a well thought-out plan.”
The planned ditch and road work is a fraction of the $5.7 million consultant Atkins North America last year recommended the park board spend for a full drainage solution for Stewart and East Beach.
Most of that cost accounts for sand needed to raise the park, de Schaun said.
That work will come later and is currently not planned, she said.
Last year, Stewart Beach park admissions brought in almost $950,000, a spike from the $770,296 in 2016, according to park board records. The beach brought in less than $730,000 in 2015, according to records.
Meanwhile, total park admissions rose each year since 2014, from $2.9 million to $4.4 million in 2017.
