LEAGUE CITY
The Sedona 6 subdivision underway at Bay Colony West is more evidence of an inevitable building boom occurring in the western part of League City, which already was among the fastest growing cities in the nation, observers said.
“It’s the only land left to develop in League City,” Sedona developer Jeff Payson said. “It’s big tracks of raw land; there’s like 5,000 acres north of FM 517. People are finally deciding to do something with it.”
Bay Colony West is near a relatively undeveloped arc of League City where there are three large tracts of old ranch land that add up to about 4,500 acres and could soon be filled with residential and commercial developments.
With the Sedona 6 subdivision in Bay Colony, the overall number of lots proposed in these sections will decrease, city officials said.
Sedona section 6 in Bay Colony West, just south of League City Parkway and west of Hobbs Road, will offer lots larger than standard and allow for bigger houses, city spokeswoman Sarah Greer Osborne said.
Payson is proposing minimum lot widths of 80 feet, rather than 50 feet — bigger lots for larger homes, Planning Manager Kris Carpenter said.
“The Sedona area is a less-dense product than the Bay Colony West standard lots,” he said. “Sedona is at the end of Hobbs Road and it’s going to extend the neighborhood. Basically, the entire Sedona division has larger lots.”
This subdivision’s sections will likely have a higher price point, and with people moving to the western side of the city and spending more to live there, it’s more proof of a development boom, Carpenter said.
“It’s the last real big vacant area in League City where there is opportunity to create these large neighborhoods,” he said. “In the east side of town, we are running out of space. Going west really is the last option here in League City. The land is available there. There’s the space to start developing here.”
For example, Westland Ranch, a proposed residential development, would add 1,000 new homes to League City. It’s just the beginning of the coming southwest boom, city officials said. It’s the first of what could be many new housing developments in that part of town.
One of the big drivers for development in the western part of the city also will be Grand Parkway, Carpenter said.
The Grand Parkway is a third huge loop — counting Interstate 610 and Beltway 8 — around metropolitan Houston.
“It’s going to cut the west side in half with this freeway,” he said. “That’s going to be a big spark in development. We are anticipating homes and infrastructures being built over there, relatively soon, by the end of the calendar year.”
The Texas Department of Transportation will build the Grand Parkway, or state Highway 99, bordering the southwestern tracts. It would take at least five years to build and open the new highway, officials said.
With the Grand Parkway development and more homes, growth likely will continue, Mayor Pat Hallisey said.
“We have a lot of land and it’s very difficult to stop development anymore,” he said. “We are a fast growing community and we are an attractive community. I think it’s only going to get better.”
As more projects pop up in this undeveloped pocket of League City, it will only increase the demand, Carpenter said.
“These projects are going to be the catalyst to kick off other projects,” he said. “We are anticipating high growth in the west side of town.”
