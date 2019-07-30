When the rain stopped and the clouds cleared in August 2017, Hurricane Harvey left more than 8,000 homes flooded in League City and a trail of damage in its wake.
And although almost two years later many residents are still struggling to rebuild their lives, some say an unintended positive effect of the historic storm might be a closer sense of community than before in Galveston County’s biggest city.
“I saw it at the disaster relief recovery center at the old Kroger on Interstate 45,” said Barbara Meeks, a longtime League City resident. “There were people there working shoulder-to-shoulder that had never met before that. They really formed a connection and got to know each other better. And we’ve all kept up with each other since Harvey.”
Coming together in the aftermath of a major disaster like Harvey isn’t exactly new, residents agreed. Dwayne Rouse, for instance, saw a similar effect after Hurricane Ike in 2008, he said.
Rather, what’s different this time is the changing way League City residents view themselves since the storm, said Beth Caplan, a resident for about 27 years.
“When asked where people came from, they used to say the Houston area,” she said. “But more people have started identifying themselves as League City residents.”
Hurricane Harvey came at a critical juncture for League City. The city’s population increased by 1,690 people from July 1, 2017 to July 1, 2018, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The city’s population increased to 106,244 people, and it has grown by 22,167 people since 2010.
“It has felt like a place where a lot of people may live, may know their neighbor, but it’s not a unifying thing,” Caplan said. “But then Harvey happened, which is the first major weather event specific to this year. Many weren’t here during Alicia.”
During the storm, those whose homes didn’t flood took the opportunity to help those who had been less fortunate, Rouse said.
“There were a lot of instances of the power going out and people cooking on a barbecue grill and feeding everyone in the neighborhood,” Rouse said. “And I know a number of people who took their boats and helped people out, finding people in the subdivision.”
Rouse, who works in the Galveston County Constables’ Office in League City, woke up and served breakfast early most mornings during the rains of Hurricane Harvey alongside his wife, Ruth, he said.
The couple would then go to work and close each day by serving a second meal, he said. And they weren’t the only ones.
“I personally think League City found a common purpose of giving after Harvey,” said Ange Mertens, a longtime resident.
But that sense of camaraderie didn’t end when the storm did, residents agreed.
“When there is a threat to a community like that, no matter how politically divided, people come together for the common good of all,” Marc Edelman said. “You saw a lot of that.”
More than that, people got involved in local government in a way they hadn’t before, like those in the heavily-flooded Bayridge neighborhood, Edelman said.
“For years, there were a lot of people who did not care what was going on in local government so long as the toilets flushed and traffic lights work,” he said. “But now, they see the need to be involved, you have more involvement in committees and just more interest and discussion. Overall, it’s very good for the community.”
The city received 135 applications for volunteer appointments to boards and commissions between Aug. 1 and Oct. 31, 2018, up from less than 90 the year before, City Secretary Diana Stapp said.
Marika Fuller, a Bayridge resident and frequent council attendee, said her neighborhood connection has changed since the storm.
“We for sure feel more connected in Bayridge,” she said. “I know people on every street, and we help each other out in a way we didn’t before the storm.”
Responding to outcry from residents, including those in Bayridge, the city council put forward $145 million in bonds — the city’s first propositions in 27 years — that voters overwhelmingly approved in May.
“A lot of good has come out of something as bad as Harvey,” Edelman said.
