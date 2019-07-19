GALVESTON
Four people were arrested early Friday morning after police responded to reports of a vehicle burglary near a Seawall Boulevard hotel, police said.
Police arrested Isaiah Melendez, 19, Porcha Sweeney, 23, Darrick Carriere, 18, and Elizabeth McCook, 18, after responding to reports of vehicle burglaries about 3:30 a.m. near Holiday Inn Resort Galveston, 5002 Seawall Blvd., department spokesman Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.
All four were charged with two counts each of theft of a firearm, and Carriere also was charged with possession of a controlled substance, Hancock said.
Carriere's bond was set at $140,000, Hancock said. Melendez, Sweeney and McCook's bonds were set at $120,000 each, Hancock said.
An officer working and off-duty job first responded to the call, Hancock said. Two people attempting to break into a car fled into a car in which two others were waiting, Hancock said. All four people then attempted to flee, but additional officers apprehended them, Hancock said.
Police reported an initial investigation identified 14 vehicles burglarized, Hancock said. Police reported finding stolen firearms, multiple types of narcotics and a glass punch that was used to break glass, Hancock said.
The investigation is ongoing, Hancock said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.