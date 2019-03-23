GALVESTON
Crews last week tore down two historic buildings dating to 1886 because they had deteriorated to the point of being unsafe, according to a city spokeswoman.
The buildings, 1517 and 1519 Church St., were listed on the Galveston Historical Foundation’s Heritage at Risk List and torn down March 13 because they’d become a threat to public safety, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
“There was daylight coming through,” Barnett said. “There was a lot of interior water damage.”
The at-risk list is meant to bring awareness to properties that hold historic significance in Galveston and that are in danger of being lost or torn down.
The historical foundation offered to purchase the properties from the owners, but the two brothers who owned them didn’t seem interested, foundation Executive Director Dwayne Jones said.
Discussions didn’t even get to the point of offering a price for the property, Jones said.
“They were pretty emphatic that they didn’t want to sell it,” Jones said.
The Galveston Central Appraisal District, which records ownership of county properties, lists Archie Lee Amos and Michael Wayne Amos as the owners.
They did not return multiple phone calls.
The Church Street properties were important for their role in what was primarily an African-American neighborhood, Jones said.
The one-story house was originally built in 1886 and the two-story house was listed as “old” on insurance records with a note of being reconstructed in 1888, according to the foundation records.
The properties were tenant houses and were important to the historic character of the neighborhood, according to foundation reports.
“That little block had a pretty heavy African-American population at different times,” Jones said.
The buildings were likely built by Moses Knodell, who sold paints, oils, window glass and painting supplies at 1920 Strand, according to the foundation.
The city tried to work with the owners, giving extra time to bring the property into compliance with city codes, Barnett said.
“The city extended the time on this past what it would usually be to give them more time to find a buyer for the property,” Barnett said.
The property went to abatement court in September, Barnett said.
A third building is still on the property and was not torn down, Barnett said. The property owners still own this building and the property, she said.
The foundation’s 2018 Heritage At Risk List contains 15 other properties.
Some buildings, such as the Jean Lafitte Hotel, 2101 Church St., have come off the list after renovations. Other properties, such as the Texas City Old Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church, 801 Martin Luther King Blvd., have been torn down.
So how much did the Amos' have to pay for the demolition? If it was free they got a helluva deal, their property just went up in value without those rotted out houses on them. I would guess they have to pay for the demolition.
