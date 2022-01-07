GALVESTON
Demolition crews this week tore down a decades-old building on Postoffice Street to make way for a major expansion of Shriners Children’s Texas, which is consolidating all its operations in Galveston.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: January 7, 2022 @ 10:22 pm
GALVESTON
Demolition crews this week tore down a decades-old building on Postoffice Street to make way for a major expansion of Shriners Children’s Texas, which is consolidating all its operations in Galveston.
John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.
Senior Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.