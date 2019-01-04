County funded clinics in Texas City and Galveston, including dental offices that were shut down last year amid fears of serious viral infections, have new dental and medical directors, the Galveston County Health District announced this week.
Dr. Hanna Lindskog has been dental director of the Coastal Health & Wellness since Nov. 15 and Dr. Cynthia Ripsin came on as medical director Dec. 13. Lindskig’s annual salary is $150,000. Ripsin will be paid $200,000 annually.
Ripsin replaces Dr. Abdul-Aziz Alhassan as medical director. Alhassan still practices at Coastal Health and Wellness in a family medical role. The health district hired Ripsin in anticipation of his retirement.
Lindskog replaces interim dental director Dr. Bang Nguyen, who took the position after the March resignation of former dental director Beverly M. Foster. Lindskog takes the reins of an organization rocked last year by clinic shutdowns amid fears of patients being infected with HIV and hepatitis.
Foster resigned after a Joint Commission inspection in February shuttered both dental clinics in March, citing 11 “threat to life issues” related to sanitation at the clinics.
Dr. Philip Keiser, local health authority of the health district, at the time characterized the inspection results as “a failure of oversight.
“There was no infection control plan in place,” he said. “There was no one keeping up to joint commission standards.”
The Texas City clinic reopened in April. The Galveston clinic reopened last month following extensive renovations of the building.
The Joint Commission announced in December that both clinics had been inspected and found in compliance with sanitation standards.
More than a month after last year’s inspection shut down both clinics, the health district notified 9,500 county residents, urging them to be tested for Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and HIV, communicable diseases that weren’t likely to be passed on but could have been.
Coastal Health & Wellness tested more than 3,000 people and some were found to be infected with Hepatitis C, but none of those cases could be directly connected to either of the county dental clinics, Keiser said last August.
A Galveston County man sued the health district, asserting he was diagnosed with Hepatitis C after visiting one of the clinics and other litigation was threatened, though none of the threatened lawsuits had been filed against the health district as of the end of 2018.
Funding for Coastal Health & Wellness is largely provided by the Galveston County Commissioners Court. The clinics offer primary medical, prenatal, dental and counseling services and discounted rates for eligible uninsured and under-insured residents of the county.
Lindskog holds degrees from Texas A&M University and the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio Dental School. She serves as president of the Houston Academy of General Dentistry Board. Among her professional achievements and awards is recognition as the Texas Academy of General Dentistry New Dentist of the Year.
Ripsin is a board-certified family physician with bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Minnesota and an M.D. from Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk. She has been a medical director in several clinical settings, according to the health district.
