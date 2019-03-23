TEXAS CITY
The Gulf Coast Water Authority on Monday will temporarily change its water disinfection process, an annual maintenance practice that may cause some discoloration or cloudiness, an authority spokeswoman said.
The temporary change will last until April 8 and is part of a routine process that prevents taste and odor problems in the hot summer months, authority spokeswoman Kathy Thomas said.
The change will affect all communities in Galveston County except League city, Friendswood and the Bolivar Peninsula, she said.
The process involves temporarily switching the disinfectant from a combination of chlorine and ammonia to chlorine only, she said.
The water's discoloration is harmless, Thomas said.
In addition, residents may see crews opening fire hydrants to flush the system, she said.
People who own fish and reptiles should follow their usual treatments to remove chlorine and chloramine from water, she said. People who use home dialysis should contact their machine manufacturers to make sure they're properly treating their water, she said.
