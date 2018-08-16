GALVESTON
As a developer waits with his multimillion-dollar project stalled and expenses mounting, two agencies involved in maintaining the seawall are disputing which had responsibility to issue a permit for construction near the storm-surge barrier.
The developer — and Galveston residents — have questioned how it was that two years of planning for the project — a hotel — had passed before the Army Corps of Engineers called it to a sudden halt over permit requirements.
Employees for both agencies involved in the permitting said Thursday they didn’t know why it hadn’t come up sooner.
Modifying or altering a federal civil works project such as the seawall requires a special permit, known as a 408, officials said.
The corps reviews 408 submissions to ensure projects won’t harm structures under federal jurisdiction, in this case the seawall, said Karl Brown, an operations branch chief for the corps’ Galveston District.
As custodian of the seawall, the county was responsible for collecting the permits and submitting them to the corps for review, Brown said.
But a county representative said the permits are a federal requirement and are issued by the corps. The county has had the authority to collect the permits from developers, but the corps was charged with ensuring projects were properly permitted, County Engineer Michael Shannon said.
Federal law requires a head engineer for the corps to sign off on plans that could modify a federally constructed project, Shannon said. In this case, the Galveston district for the corps would have that authority, he said.
“Now, that has been delegated to the Galveston district, but it’s still an Army Corps of Engineers action that needs to take place,” Shannon said.
The corps didn’t see it that way, Brown said.
“Galveston County, as the local sponsor, is responsible for the operation and maintenance of the seawall and alterations or modifications of the seawall,” Brown said.
“We really need the county to do their due diligence” to notify the corps when there is construction along the seawall, he said.
Developer Dennis Byrd had planned for his new Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 3228 Seawall Blvd., to be under construction this summer. But last month, Galveston County and the Army Corps of Engineers asked Byrd to hold off on construction because of the site’s proximity to the Galveston seawall.
Engineers were concerned construction could damage a underground retaining wall that’s part of the seawall structure.
Now, more than two weeks after the concerns were first raised, and two years after the plans for the hotel were first announced, Byrd said the delays have cost him $100,000.
Byrd has been meeting with the engineers and was in the process of getting the required permit, he said. His next meeting with the group is scheduled for Monday, he said.
“I’m learning all of this as we go,” Byrd said.
After a meeting last week, representatives from the county and the corps agreed the permit will come from the corps in the future, Shannon said. Anyone looking to develop on the seawall should make the corp’s Galveston district the first phone call, he said.
It wasn’t clear Thursday, though, how often the permit has been required for construction on the seawall.
Byrd, for instance, wasn’t required to have one when he built The Spot, his beachfront restaurant next to the proposed hotel, he said. He also wasn’t required to have one when he built DoubleTree hotel at 1702 Seawall Blvd., he said.
But developers of the Galveston Hospitality Health Emergency Room at 4222 Seawall Blvd. were required to have a 408 permit to construct two driveways along Seawall Boulevard, according to county documents.
Both the county and corps said they didn’t know how two years passed before Byrd was informed he needed a permit. It wasn’t until a corps employee had driven by the building and saw the large crane that questions arose, Shannon said.
It also wasn’t clear what, if any, damage the proposed hotel could do to the seawall, Brown said. The corps would not be able to determine that until the 408 form had been submitted, he said.
Instead of paying a daily fee to have a crane onsite, Byrd had it removed until the status of the project could be clarified, he said earlier this week.
Byrd is waiting for the corps to tell him whether he needs a permit to move forward with construction, he said. If he does, that could add another four to six months until the start of construction, he said.
The delay might scuttle the project and leave him open to a lawsuit by the hotel brand, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.