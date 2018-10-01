GALVESTON
The city of Galveston is awaiting word from the Federal Emergency Management Agency about more than $30 million for a pilot project using pump stations to relieve flooding in the downtown area, officials said.
At the same time, however, officials warn that even $200 million in pumps probably wouldn’t eliminate street flooding during heavy rains such as fell repeatedly this month.
After heavy rain Saturday, September closed out as the second wettest on record for Galveston. The month’s 24.32 inches was a close second to September 1885 when 26.01 inches fell, according to data from the National Weather Service.
And more rain fell downtown than in area of the Scholes International Airport weather monitor, where the national agency gathers data from, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
By 2:19 p.m. Saturday, the weather service’s monitor at Scholes International Airport, 2115 Terminal Drive on the near West End, had recorded 2.88 inches of rain, Maxwell said. The city’s monitor at 21st Street and Harborside Drive recorded 4.25 inches by 10:30 a.m. Saturday, he said.
Drainage during high-intensity rain and high-flood periods will always be a problem for Galveston, Maxwell said.
“The city of Galveston does not have retention and detention like other cities,” Maxwell said. “The drainage system is functioning as best it can. The tides do impact it.”
The pilot project submitted to FEMA, if approved, would fund one pump outlet system with a rough price tag of about $35 million, city officials said.
“Maybe if we can put it online and show the improvement, then maybe it’ll set the city up to allow the voters to approve more of them,” Assistant City Manager Brandon Cook said.
He estimated the price tag to adequately line the area from 13th Street to 47th Street would cost around $220 million.
The city already began engineering work for such a project, but more long-term solutions are needed, Maxwell said.
“None of our modeling show that these pump stations eliminate flooding,” Maxwell said. “All they do is hasten the drainage. If we have rain like we did Saturday, the streets are still going to flood.”
Those long-term solutions would require regional cooperation, Maxwell said.
The Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., flooded this weekend because of a sewage backup, but it was unclear whether the heavy rains caused the backup, Executive Director John Augelli said.
“We got it cleaned up and the first floor is open except for the children’s library,” Augelli said. “I’m working on getting some temporary carpet squares in the children’s area so we can open it.”
The children’s area will be treated and likely be reopened soon, Augelli said.
After completing a $4.5 million project to renovate the library’s main floor and improve flooding prevention, the library again flooded during the Labor Day weekend last month.
The library is working with a consultant now to study the building envelope and other additional flood prevention methods.
Flooding like that which occurred Saturday leaves many downtown business owners frustrated by fast-moving cars pushing water into buildings.
The city has a “no wake” ordinance, but Maxwell concedes it’s difficult to enforce.
The city placed some barricades on impassable roads downtown Saturday and flooding postponed the Galveston Island Shrimp Festival to Sunday.
For now, the city plans to speed the rate at which streets drain with planned system improvements, Maxwell said.
As of Monday afternoon, the cities of La Marque and Texas City reported no major flooding, city spokespeople said.
