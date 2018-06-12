Celebrating its 90th year under the direction of Frank Incaprera Jr., the Galveston Beach Band is offering its free summer concerts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 14 at the Sealy Pavilion at 24th and Sealy streets in Galveston.
The family friendly concerts also will include a children’s parade, and music for all ages.
For information, visit www.galvestonbeachband.com.
