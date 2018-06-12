Galveston Beach Band kicks off summer concerts

John Gerami plays the trombone Tuesday, June 6, 2017, with the Galveston Beach Band as they kick off their 90th season of free summer concerts at the Eugenia and George Sealy Pavilion on the corner of 24th Street and Sealy Avenue in Galveston.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News

Celebrating its 90th year under the direction of Frank Incaprera Jr., the Galveston Beach Band is offering its free summer concerts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 14 at the Sealy Pavilion at 24th and Sealy streets in Galveston.

The family friendly concerts also will include a children’s parade, and music for all ages.

For information, visit www.galvestonbeachband.com.

Angela Wilson: 409-683-5239; angela.wilson@galvnews.com 

Angela Wilson is the community news editor for The Daily News.

