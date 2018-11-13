A teen was charged with murder Monday, months after she was arrested along with her boyfriend in Central Texas in connection with a killing in Texas City.
Judge Barbara Roberts after a hearing on Monday approved prosecutors’ request to transfer Cindy Ana Esquivel, 17, into criminal court to face a charge of murder, court records show.
Prosecutors asked for Cindy Ana Esquivel, 17, to be certified as an adult for her alleged role in orchestrating a break-in and the murder of Lucia Bertrand, 33, Aug. 9 as part of a revenge plot over stolen money, officials said.
Esquivel was 16 when the crime occurred, court records show.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested Esquivel, along with Cory McCray, 20, Aug. 15 on Interstate 35 about 40 miles south of San Antonio, police said.
Both were wanted in connection to the death of Bertrand. Bertrand was found dead Aug. 9 inside her home on Vance Avenue in Texas City.
Amy Lynne Medina, 37, of Texas City, was arrested on Aug. 10 and charged with murder in Bertrand’s death.
Medina is Esquivel’s mother, according to police.
Medina is accused of orchestrating a plan to rob and kill Bertrand as revenge for Bertrand having used Medina’s bank card without permission, according to a police complaint the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office released Wednesday.
McCray and Esquivel are accused of attacking Bertrand with a gun and knife, according to the complaint.
On the night of Aug. 8, Medina went to Bertrand’s house to “hang out,” according to the complaint.
While she was there, two people dressed in black kicked in the door and attacked the two women, according to the complaint. Bertrand was beaten and stabbed during the attack, according to the complaint. She died inside the house, according to the complaint.
Esquivel is being held in the Galveston County jail on $250,000 bond, jail records show.
