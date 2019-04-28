LEAGUE CITY
Almost two years since Hurricane Harvey flooded and devastated parts of League City, city officials are making good progress securing state and federal funding for repair projects, according to one of the city’s engineering consultants.
The council on Tuesday approved giving the Houston-based consulting firm Ardurra Group a combined $750,308 to pursue grant funding for repairs and serve as administrators as city staff works through the reimbursement process, officials said.
“These people are experts in FEMA’s process,” Assistant City Manager Michael Kramm said.
League City officials have been working with the consulting firm since January 2018 to help secure federal money to pay for some Hurricane Harvey expenses. The council then approved spending up to $300,000 to help secure that funding, an amount that since then has increased to a total of $718,500, according to city documents.
Harvey hit Galveston County in August 2017, dropping more than 50 inches of rain on some parts of the county and causing the city to spend more than $8.7 million in its immediate aftermath, according to an Ardurra Group update.
Of that amount, the Federal Emergency Management Administration should reimburse the city about $8.1 million, said Jeff Peters, an engineer with the firm.
The storm damaged 16 city facilities, 19 lift stations, nine drainage ditches and two parks, said Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse much of the money already spent for debris removal and other immediate expenses related to the storm.
In addition to securing that funding, the consulting group has also helped the city submit more than 20 applications for projects totaling $67 million for possible federal funding, Peters said.
But the council on Tuesday also approved an additional four-year agreement with the group for $550,308 to help steer staff through the process to receive Community Development Block Grant funding.
The Texas General Land Office has given $240 million to the Houston-Galveston Area Council to distribute among local municipalities for recovery work. Of that total, the council has tabbed about $13.79 million for League City, city officials said.
“We are in the process of scheduling meetings with staff and coordinating projects,” Peters said. “We want to get you all the best return.”
Cities in Galveston County with small staffs often hire expert consultants to help with such large tasks. Depending on how the next months play out, federal authorities could reimburse League City for the cost of the consultants, officials said.
