Youngsters from across the state brought their animals to Galveston County to show them at the 2021 Lone Star Showdown at the Galveston County Fairgrounds in Hitchcock on Saturday.
The event, sponsored by the Lighthouse Charity Team, offered prizes in lamb, goat and swine categories.
