GALVESTON
The city on Friday announced its new city marshal will be Cecil “Butch” Stroud, a former Galveston police officer who has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience.
Stroud is replacing Michael Gray, who at the beginning of June announced he was leaving to join a police department in Colorado.
Gray had been with the city since 2001.
Stroud was on active duty with the Galveston Police Department for 20 years and remained as a reserve officer since he retired in 2010, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
After retiring, Stroud worked with the department’s support services, Barnett said. He has worked on taxi and wrecker regulations and managed fleet and equipment for the police department for the past 10 years, Barnett said.
“Butch has strong management skills and is a law enforcement expert,” City Manager Brian Maxwell said. “He’s also deeply committed to serving our community.”
In his new role, Stroud will oversee code enforcement, the paid parking program and taxi and wrecker regulations, among other duties, Barnett said.
“I look forward to leading the city marshal’s office and providing the best service we can provide to the residents of Galveston, while also broadening the office’s positive impact in the community,” Stroud said.
The city revived the city marshal position in 2017, when Gray stepped into the role, after several years without it.
Stroud will transition into his new role in a few weeks, Barnett said.
Stroud will be making $90,000 a year, Barnett said.
