GALVESTON
Longtime education activist and former teacher Mary Longoria will be sworn in on April 10 as the newest member of the Galveston College Board of Regents.
Longoria will fill the unexpired term of Regent Tino Gonzalez, who died Jan. 22 of brain cancer.
“I hope to continue Tino’s legacy,” Longoria said. “He was a good friend, someone I often went to for advice. He was a great community leader.”
The board of regents at a meeting Wednesday accepted its nominating committee’s recommendation to appoint Longoria and will vote on an official appointment at the April meeting.
Longoria grew up in Edinburg, Texas and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Texas-Pan American, now University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. She moved to Galveston with her husband some 20 years ago when he was pursuing medical training.
Since then, she has served in a wide range of roles in Galveston schools, including as a teacher; a parent liaison; a volunteer on the Galveston Independent School District’s Bond Committee, Strategic Planning Committee and Magnet Research Task Force; and in parent-teacher organizations at multiple schools.
Longoria has dedicated much of her time to immigrant and refugee communities from a wide variety of cultures and countries, serving as co-founder of Ser y Hacer, an adult education citizenship and English language program.
“Essentially, we help permanent residents prepare for the citizenship exam,” Longoria said.
In her work as an accredited representative on the Board of Immigration Appeals, Longoria has often handed out brochures and information packages about Galveston College to new citizens.
“My biggest passion has been education and I’ve always wanted to let people in our community know about the many opportunities for learning,” she said.
Galveston College’s motto is "Opening Doors and Changing Lives," a vision that Longoria shares, she said.
“I’m really looking forward to working with the board,” she said. “I want to be able to bring my work with all these diverse communities, to continue the vision of the college. I truly believe that education opens doors.”
Longoria has served as a translator and parent advocate in the Teen Mental Health Clinic at the University of Texas Medical Branch and as a board member of the Galveston County Children’s Advocacy Center.
“We are excited that Mary will be joining our board, bringing to Galveston College her strong commitment to serving the community and our students, as well as her many connections in Galveston and the region,” said Myles Shelton, Galveston College president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.