Galveston Naval Museum employee Toie Harris sands the hull of the USS Stewart, a decommissioned Navy destroyer, on display beside the USS Cavalla submarine at Seawolf Park on Pelican Island on Tuesday.
Anglers fish from the shore as tankers pass by at Seawolf Park on Pelican Island on Tuesday.
Spring resident Steve Cross fishes from the rocks beside the pier at Seawolf Park on Pelican Island on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.
A bird perches on the fishing pier at Seawolf Park on Pelican Island on Tuesday.
With the rise of short-term rentals and ever more tourists, the Galveston Park Board of Trustees expects to take in a record amount of hotel occupancy tax revenue during the 2022-2023 fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.
