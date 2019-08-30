GALVESTON
The IRS has proposed hitting Galveston County with a $76,000 fine for failing to report tax information to the agency in 2018.
The fine, which has not yet been imposed, is related to information the county was required to submit to the agency as part of the Affordable Care Act.
The IRS notified County Treasurer Kevin Walsh about the fine July 29, according to a letter obtained by The Daily News.
“Our records show that you didn’t file certain information returns correctly as required by the internal revenue code,” the letter said.
The agency has proposed fining the county $76,550 for the incorrect filing, according to the letter.
The threat prompted Galveston County Judge Mark Henry to call a special meeting for Tuesday to discuss the issue. It’s unclear what kind of action the county will take to address the threat.
The letter indicates that the county could be fined for the late filing of county forms related to the Affordable Care Act. The letter states the county filed the forms, 1095-C, on April 19, 2018.
The forms were due to the IRS by March 2, 2018, according to the IRS.
Under the health care law, employers are required to notify employees about health care options available to them. Employers are then required to notify the IRS about the health insurance they provide to its employees.
The letter proposes a $50 fine for each of the forms the county filed for its more than 1,500 employees.
Only 53 of the forms were inaccurate, however, Walsh said.
The threatened fine caught the attention of the county judge’s office last week, Henry said. Over that time, the issue has caused some internal finger-pointing at the county.
Walsh said his office was not responsible for collecting the information submitted to the IRS. The office was responsible only for transmitting information collected by the county’s human resources department to the agency, he said.
“The treasurer’s office does not have any of this data,” Walsh said. “We are simply the submission hub to the IRS. Human resources has the data as it relates to who has this coverage or who has that coverage.”
Walsh’s office has been in contact with the IRS about the errors, and was already planning to send a response to the agency to dispute the fine, he said. He held off on sending the letter after learning about the special meeting, he said.
“We have stopped that filing because of that meeting,” Walsh said.
The county’s initial attempt in 2018 to submit the 1095-C forms was rejected, and then accepted, with errors, on a second attempt, Walsh said.
Walsh was not aware of any attempts to correct the errors that were noted by the IRS, he said.
He also noted the county’s human resources department office didn’t have a permanent director between 2016 and April 2018.
Tuesday’s special meeting will give county commissioners an opportunity to sort out what happened and determine whether it can be corrected without having to pay a fine, Henry said.
“We don’t really know what can be done until we find out more,” Henry said. “We can do something or we could do nothing.”
The tax filing problems comes while the county is already in another dispute with Walsh’s office over the loss of more than $500,000 to a scammer posing as a county contractor in May 2018.
The county has made a bond claim against Walsh and two other officials in attempt to recoup some of the stolen money.
Walsh and other officials should be held responsible for any actions or inactions that led to the money being stolen, Henry said.
Walsh has said his office wasn’t responsible for vetting who owned the accounts where the money was being sent, and has noted that county commissioners also sign off on all checks that are disbursed by the county.
If it comes down to having to pay the fine to the IRS, Henry said the county could afford to pay it.
“Can we? Yes,” Henry said. “Should we have to pay that money? No. We’re not exactly broke, but we have much better uses for $76,000 than paying a fine to the IRS.”
The commissioners court is scheduled to meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in League City.
(1) comment
The IRS. An agency that routinely tells Congress--the representatives of We The People--that they lost/shredded/can not locate information Congress by law may demand, or refuses to comply with timely Freedom of Information Act requests for information that they have no legal right to withhold.
Yet another case of one law for thee, another for me.
