Tuesday is Free Cone Day at the Galveston Ben & Jerry’s store on Seawall Boulevard and a chance to support Ball High School's Project Graduation while getting your Cherry Garcia on.
Local supporters are lining up for an ice cream cone-eating competition at 5:45 p.m., all benefits of which will go to the project, supporting graduation activities for the Ball High School Class of 2019.
Ball High School seniors will serve as VIP scoopers at the fundraiser for which store owner Danny Hart is providing all the ice cream a few good competitors can eat.
Hart has reportedly challenged school board Trustee Matt Hay to line up sponsors promising $100 if Hay can down six cones in 30 minutes.
The goal is to raise $2,000 for Project Graduation. Last-minute gifts and pledges will be accepted.
Free Cone Day is an annual event at Ben & Jerry’s stores around the country and most outlets choose a local entity to receive cash donations during the event. Traditionally, the Seawall Ben & Jerry’s gives to Ronald McDonald House.
Ball High School graduation is May 30 with the Project Graduation event to be held immediately following the ceremony at Moody Gardens.
Free Cone Day runs from noon to 8 p.m. at Ben & Jerry’s, 4408 Seawall Blvd.
