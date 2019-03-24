GALVESTON
A new project aims to bring history to life with the restoration of an important landmark of Galveston’s past.
The Galveston Historical Foundation plans to bring a new museum and retail space to the Galveston, Houston & Henderson Freight Depot, 3304 Market St., a project the foundation hopes to open next summer, Executive Director Dwayne Jones said.
The more-than 33,000-square-foot building, constructed in 1904, will include a 6,000-square-foot interactive museum that focuses on the 1900 Storm and grade raising, Jones said. The rest of the building will be dedicated to commercial or retail space, he said.
The foundation is still discussing retail options with interested parties, he said.
The depot used to play a key role in the state’s cotton trade, according to foundation records.
Two companies jointly owned the railroad when the depot was built in 1904, according to foundation records.
The Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad and the International & Greater Northern Railroad, which shared the railroad, relied on the depot line to deliver goods and transport people between Galveston and Houston, according to foundation records.
“It was originally built to replace a wood frame one that was there that was destroyed in the storm,” Jones said. “It was a necessary kind of practical piece.”
The depot was built with the capacity to handle the state’s entire annual cotton crop, according to foundation records.
Gately Paper Company bought the building in the 1970s, according to records.
The foundation’s plan for the depot is in response from direct feedback from visitors, Jones said.
“Our visitors survey that we did really told us that people who visited the island wanted a much deeper experience,” Jones said. “They wanted to learn about the people on the island.”
Visitors will follow the stories of real people who used to live in Galveston, Jones said. If they wanted, guests could follow their character into the community, Jones said.
“We know certain people and we know where they lived in the community at the time,” Jones said. “Many of their properties that are associated with them are still in town.”
The foundation is consulting with New Zealand interactive and multimedia company Gibson Group, he said.
Experience-based learning is becoming much more popular in the museum industry, said Jordan Price, director of marketing and membership at The Bryan Museum.
Technology and interactive screens allow people to view artifacts in new ways, he said.
“People are moving away from static dioramas,” Price said. “We’re trying to meet the guests and the visitors with technology that they’re comfortable using. We’re trying to engage the public.”
The opening of this exhibit will coincide with a different interactive exhibit at the Texas Seaport Museum, 2200 Harborside Drive, which will focus on immigration and people who worked on the dock, he said.
“If we connect people to the island, if you have the ability to experience it at your choice and on the time, then you can have this deeper experience into the community,” Jones said.
First, the foundation will need to rehabilitate the building, Jones said. The foundation is also trying to acquire rights to a strip of land on the building’s south side, to provide future retail operators some outdoor space, he said.
He hopes the project will be ready for the public next summer, he said.
