editor's pick centerpiece featured County honors Dr. King's legacy Jan 20, 2020 Jan 20, 2020 Updated 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Members of McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church hold a poster of Martin Luther King Jr. during the seventh annual MLK Day Parade in La Marque on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority members participate in the seventh annual MLK Day Parade in La Marque on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News Trail riders follow a van decorated with images of Martin Luther King Jr. during the seventh annual MLK Day Parade in La Marque on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News A dance team with Mainland Preparatory Classical Academy participates in the seventh annual MLK Day Parade in La Marque on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News Riley Grogan huddles under a blanket and she and her brother, Robert, wait for the start of the seventh annual MLK Day Parade in La Marque on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save People Monday lined FM 1765 in La Marque for the seventh annual MLK Day Parade. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Locations La Marque Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesI'm not sure Galveston is built for this new trendVideo, bloody clothes connected man to Texas City murderTwo accused of shooting at woman after I-45 crashOne dead as search continued after boat collision near Galveston jettiesShip channels closed as search continues for missing marinersSuspect linked to Texas City killing arrested in GalvestonGalveston must improve beach access before it hikes parking fees, state saysOne arrested in connection to Texas City killingTwo people injured in incident at Galveston motelBody found in water at Pier 21 that of well-liked Galveston man CollectionsPhotos of the Year 2019In Focus: Titans 35, Texans 14In Focus: Texans 22, Bills 19 CommentedTrump: Aim of killing Iranian general was to 'stop a war' (136)Christians must reject the notion of Trump the Chosen (89)Democrats using un-American law to impeach Trump (89)We should show the president more respect (83)Trump Republicans don't care about the Constitution (52)Stop bashing President Trump, he's getting this done (45)Please keep your religion out of my politics (43)United Methodists wait, worry as schism over gay rights looms (43)Democrats should be working for the people (41)Republican leaders split on Waters' primary effect (29)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.