An $8.4 million project to expand a U.S. Marine Corps Reserve building in Galveston could be canceled to free up money to build a proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, according to military officials.
The project is one of a dozen proposed military construction projects in Texas, totaling $265.1 million, that might lose funding because money is being diverted to the wall, according to a recently released U.S. Department of Defense document.
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat from San Antonio, raised the issue Tuesday in comments critical of President Donald Trump.
Cuellar was upset the defense department’s diversions included $76.7 million away from Joint Base San Antonio, which is in his congressional district. Cuellar opposed efforts to divert the money, he said.
“These projects are critical to the security of our nation and the well-being of our men and women in uniform and their families,” Cuellar said. “After failing to convince the government of Mexico or U.S. Congress to pay for his ineffective wall, the president is trying to bypass constitutional authority and undermine the training, readiness, and quality of life of our military and their families in Texas.”
The defense department has not decided which projects would lose money to pay for the wall and won’t divert money from construction projects that have already been awarded or that aim to improve military housing, barracks or dormitories, officials said.
The Galveston training center project was scheduled to receive money this month, according to the defense department’s list.
The U.S. Navy is trying to upgrade the armory facilities at the training center along Fort Point Road on Galveston’s far east end. Plans include building a warehouse, bathrooms and locker rooms, according to bid documents posted online. The center is used to train Marines in the use of amphibious assault vehicles.
DOG DINING BILL
The Daily News reported Monday about a bill moving through the statehouse that would allow restaurants around the state to choose whether or not to allow dogs on their patios.
The Texas Senate voted 30-1 Tuesday to approve Sen. Kelly Hancock‘s bill, Senate Bill 476.
The bill will become law if the Texas House of Representatives passes it and Gov. Greg Abbott signs it.
“I appreciate my colleagues’ support on this legislation that’s simply designed to get over-the-top government regulation out of the way of enjoying time with family or friends on a patio … man’s best friend included,” Hancock said after the vote.
The only vote against the bill was state Sen. Kel Seliger, an Amarillo Republican, who told the Austin American-Statesman he saw it as a move against local control in Texas cities.
Hancock’s bill is modeled after rules in Austin that allow restaurant owners to decide whether dogs are allowed in outside eating areas. Hancock said his goal was to stop cities from implementing rules that require restaurants to apply for extra permits or inspections if they want to allow dogs.
NOTEBOOK
State Rep. Greg Bonnen, a Friendswood Republican, this week filed a resolution calling for the legislature to change the ways bills are filed. Instead of having a House Bill or a Senate Bill, lawmakers would only have the option of working on a single “Texas Bill.” Bonnen told the Austin American-Statesman he thought his proposal would reduce conflicts between the two houses of the Legislature. ... “The purpose is to keep everyone focused on good policy for the state. I think that’s what we’re sent here to do and what the people of the state want,” Bonnen said. ... There are 67 days remaining in the Texas Legislature. ... There are 44 days until the May 4 local elections.
