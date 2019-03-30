GALVESTON
For the past 10 years, Steve Cunningham has promoted tourism interests in Galveston, but next week, he’ll be turning his talents toward the younger generation.
Cunningham, the Wyndham Hotel Group complex general manager in Galveston for the past 10 years, is moving to a new job at the University of Houston’s Conrad N. Hilton College of Hotel and Restaurant Management, he said.
Cunningham will manage the Hilton University of Houston hotel and work with students on practical training, he said.
It’s an exciting new step in his career, he said.
“It’s something different,” Cunningham said. “It’s a unique opportunity for me to be able to take advantage of.”
In his Galveston job, Cunningham manages The Tremont House, Hotel Galvez and Harbor House Hotel & Marina at Pier 21. He's also served as the president of the Galveston Hotel & Lodging Association.
Cunningham has always emphasized the importance of educating young people about the opportunities in the hospitality industry and is looking forward to having a larger hand in shaping education, he said.
“It’s hard to leave these hotels and Galveston,” Cunningham said. “I’ve really enjoyed working here and getting to know everyone in the community, but we’re not moving. We’re still going to be around.”
Cunningham received honors for his efforts promoting tourism in Galveston, including this year’s outstanding general manager of the year for a large property from the American Hotel & Lodging Association and the American Hotel & Lodging Education Foundation.
Cunningham’s last day at the Wyndham hotels is April 5, he said. He will start at the university April 15, he said.
His replacement has not yet been selected, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.