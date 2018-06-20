Friendswood public school trustees at a special meeting Wednesday appointed Denise Ruiz as an interim member, replacing Matt Robinson.
This is the third time Ruiz has served on the board. She previously served as an elected member from 2006 to 2010. In May 2016, she filled in as an interim to Mike Shaw after he retired from the board. She held the position until Laura Seifert assumed the role in November 2016 on an unopposed ballot.
“We are grateful to have Denise step back in as interim,” Board President Rebecca Hillenburg said. “She has served Friendswood for years in various roles and we welcome her back on our team.”
School board members are not paid for their service. Terms last four years, with the next election being in November 2020.
Robinson stepped down to run as the Republican candidate for District 7 of the State Board of Education.
He announced his candidacy for the state board after incumbent David Bradley said he would not seek re-election.
Robinson is running against Democratic candidate Elizabeth Markowitz. The election will be in November.
— Tony Brooks
