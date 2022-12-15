LA MARQUE
Fixing the city's aging water infrastructure comes at a price — one that will mean higher bills for residents.
La Marque City Council on Monday passed an ordinance boosting water rates by 3.5 percent each year in a two-year plan, a move officials say will help pay for water infrastructure improvements. The city was in a position to raise rates to some extent just to cover operating expenses such as the cost of water and debt services, according to a presentation by Waterworth Consulting Services.
Residents also will see an increase in sewer rates.
The city at its current water rate was running a deficit of $6,850 a day and would amass a deficit of more than $600,000 by January if steps weren't taken, according to Waterworth. The city needs $5.2 million just to break even on system expenses, according to the presentation. Information about how much the city needs to pay for infrastructure improvements weren't immediately available.
“We have neglected our infrastructure both with our wastewater infrastructure and with regard to our water,” Councilman Joe Compian said at the meeting.
The city loses roughly half of the water that passes through an aging system, officials said.
Facing the effects of a May 7 tax rollback election, the city also is burdened with an outdated rate schedule, city officials said.
City council initially discussed a higher rate increase and tabled it at a Nov. 21 meeting after some pushback from residents.
The new plan is a step up from the original plan and will increase residents’ water rates in a gradual two-year approach, rather than a higher one-year approach, La Marque City Manager Cesar Garcia said.
The rate for the first increment of water usage up to and including 1,000 gallons of water is $12.50 plus $1.64.
For 1,001 gallons of water to 2,000, the amended rate is $12.50 plus $4.49 per 1,000 gallons.
From 2,001 gallons of water to 5,000, the amended rate is $12.50 plus $5.32 per 1,000 gallons.
For the first increment of water usage from 5,001 gallons of water to 10,000 gallons, the amended rate is $12.50 plus $6.40 per 1,000 gallons.
For the increment of water usage from 10,001 gallons of water and more, the amended rate is $12.50 plus $7.30 per 1,000 gallons.
For the increment of sewer usage between 1,001 gallons and above, residential and multi-family users increase will be $21.23 plus $3.27 per 1,000 gallons.
“We have a dynamic opportunity,” Compian said about the future of the city’s plans for water infrastructure.
“We are going to try to deal with the 55 percent of leaks as opposed to just responding to them by buying more water,” he said.
The city has 7,400 total active accounts in 2022 — 6,581 are residential accounts and 422 are commercial. The other 397 are sanitation-only accounts.
The city also is assessing solid waste charges, which would call for a $1 increase a month, Mayor Keith Bell said.
