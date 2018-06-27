First responders took at least a dozen people to area hospitals Wednesday after a major accident in Texas City, police said.
Twelve to 14 passengers in a van had minor injuries, police said. Officials did not give a specific number of injured passengers Wednesday.
The accident happened at 3:38 p.m. at the intersection of Century Boulevard and Emmett F. Lowry feeder road in Texas City when a Nissan Altima hit the passenger van, police said.
The Altima was traveling east on the road and ran a red light, then collided with the passenger van, police said.
None of the injuries were life threatening, police said.
