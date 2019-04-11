LEAGUE CITY
Developers working in the city soon will pay thousands of dollars more in building fees under changes meant to fund improvements to water and sewer systems.
But during a vote Tuesday to approve the fee changes, Mayor Pat Hallisey warned such increases might eventually dampen the city’s explosive growth.
“I support this,” Hallisey said. “But when you talk about your cost of a new home being $14,000 before the first nail is driven in, I worry that we might be close to pricing ourselves out of the market.”
The city for some years has charged developers one-time up-front fees, called capital recovery fees, meant to offset some of the cost of connecting new houses to the city’s water and sewer systems. But the fee structure hadn’t been updated since February 2013, city officials said.
The council, in a 7-0 vote with Councilman Nick Long absent, approved new fees that would increase fees on a new single-family house by about 36 percent to $7,668 for water and wastewater connection, up from $5,634, according to city records.
Specific fee developers would pay for commercial projects vary based on the type of structure and the size of the meter.
For instance, a 3- or 4-inch water meter on a commercial development could be as much as 87 percent or little as 71 percent more expensive, depending on the kind of connection, officials said. The new cost is $112,587, up from $60,097 or $65,731 under the previous fee structure, officials said.
The council approved the maximum allowed by state law, which governs such fees under Chapter 395 of the Texas Local Government Code, according to a report by Houston-based engineering firm Freese & Nichols.
Although Hallisey voiced concern about the rising rates, other council members said the fee inflation was just the price of doing business.
“I believe growth should pay for itself,” Councilman Larry Millican said. “If it’s costing the city $20,000 per home, then that’s how much we should be charging. It should not be borne by the citizens.”
As League City’s explosive growth continues for the foreseeable future, city officials have argued the higher fees are necessary to fund improvements. Only about 52 percent of League City is developed, most of it to the east of Interstate 45, officials said. Projections show that fully developed, the city’s population could rise to more than 200,000, officials said.
The city will have to work to keep its system capacity ahead of the growth, officials said.
To receive an additional supply of water from Houston, for instance, the city must expand part of the water line between the plant and League City — a project that could ultimately cost as much as $55 million, city officials said.
The updated fees come just months after the council took the final steps necessary to enact roadway impact fees meant to offset some of the costs of building roads, something the city hadn’t previously charged.
Unlike those roadway impact fees, water and wastewater fees are paid at time of connection, officials said.
Developers who submit preliminary plats before May 1, submit infrastructure improvement plans by June 1 and secure acceptance of those plans by Oct. 1 will still pay the old fees, said Chris Simms, the city’s director of engineering.
By state law, cities must review their capital recovery fees at least every five years, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.