GALVESTON
It’s Friday the 13th, considered an unlucky day in Western superstition.
Some people might stay at home or avoid big decisions, and they would be suffering from paraskevidekatriaphobia, from the Greek words Paraskeví, meaning Friday, and dekatreís, meaning 13.
The Daily News set out to learn just how superstitious people are. Turns out, people are plenty superstitious, just not necessarily about Friday the 13th.
Megan Williams doesn’t have any superstitions related to Friday the 13th, but she doesn’t like to move items around in her house, she said.
“I think it’s going to be bad energy,” Williams said. “Everything has to be in the same spot.”
In Galveston, some of the local superstitions revolve around water, said Joseph Pellerin, who runs the Galveston Historic Tour company.
For example, sailors aren’t supposed to take bananas on a boat, Pellerin said.
People might also notice blue paint on the porch ceilings of old Victorian houses, which was meant to draw spirits up and toward the sky, Pellerin said.
Matt Inman, on the other hand, subscribes to the belief that you shouldn’t cross a black cat.
Originally from Chicago, his superstition originates from a fan belief that the Chicago Cubs were cursed when a black cat ran across the field during a 1969 game, he said.
“I keep an eye on them,” Inman said.
Although some might scoff at superstitions, there might be benefits to believing supernatural causation leads to certain consequences of an action or event, experts say.
If superstitions like this help people feel better, then that could be a good thing, said Chandler Self, assistant professor at the University of Texas Medical Branch’s department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences.
“They can really help you feel more confidence,” Self said. “If someone wears lucky earrings to an interview or a lucky hat for a big game, the boost of confidence can help people perform better.”
People who are more prone to feel anxious are more likely to lean toward superstition, Self said.
“Not that it’s a bad thing,” Self said. “If you can knock on wood and lower your anxiety, then that’s a good thing.”
But superstitions could mean people miss opportunities, such as if they stay home or don’t travel on Friday 13th, Self said.
Some scholars say the source of the Friday the 13th superstition is Christianity during the Middle Ages.
From the 1890s, a number of English language sources relate the “unlucky” 13 to an idea that at the Last Supper, Judas, the disciple who betrayed Jesus, was the 13th to sit at the table, leading to the superstition, according to online resources.
Christopher Hayne, who was born on a Friday the 13th in February, doesn’t have a fear of the number 13, she said.
“I subscribe to every other superstition,” Hayne said.
People often make jokes about Hayne being born on the 13th day of a month, he said.
“When I tell them I was born on Friday the 13th, of course, that’s a whole different comedy show,” Hayne said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.