A regional committee that makes flood prevention and bayou planning recommendations to area governments near Dickinson Bayou can’t get anything done because it hasn’t been able to get a majority vote on recommendations, members say.
The Dickinson Bayou Watershed Steering Committee, a regional advisory board that was formed in the 1950s to make sure local governments and water districts in Galveston and Harris counties are working together on flood-prevention projects, hasn’t been able to get anything done because it hasn’t made quorum in four months, Louis Decker, the committee’s member from Dickinson said.
“It’s happened four times,” Decker, also a Dickinson city council member, said. “We have our meetings but we can’t take any action. We can only have discussions.”
Even though the steering committee is only an advisory council — meaning it doesn’t have the authority to create binding ordinances with legislative teeth — it still serves an important purpose, said Jack Murphy, the committee’s chair and an engineer for the city of League City. It allows 11 representatives from Galveston and Brazoria counties, four drainage districts and five cities to stay on the same page and bring planning recommendations back to their respective government councils, commissions and decision makers.
“It’s kind of a complex setup,” Murphy said, confirming the committee has had quorum problems for the past few months and also acknowledging that he missed the August meeting himself. “The committee was formed to get a watershed-wide perspective instead of a bunch of individual entities planning individual projects.”
A 51 percent majority vote is needed to vote on recommendations and other items, Murphy said.
The committee receives a small amount of funding from its members. The city of Dickinson, for example, contributes less than $1,000 annually, Decker said. Any recommendations that come to fruition — Murphy pointed to a few detention ponds that have been built — are typically funded by the individual governments.
“League City put in $100,000 to create one of the ponds,” Murphy said as an example, noting that any recent decision-making has been delayed because of the various members who don’t show up for meetings. “If you don’t have a quorum, we can’t have a uniform voice on a discussion. We can discuss all we want but we can’t take a formal action out and send it back to the individual cities.”
The committee’s attendance issues raised some eyebrows at the Dickinson City Council meeting last week when Decker reported what had been happening.
If committee members weren’t showing up they should be replaced, said council members, who emphasized the need for a regional flood prevention plan for Dickinson Bayou,
“Four months without a meeting is ludicrous,” Councilman Charles Suderman said.
The committee, which meets every month, has a meeting scheduled for today, Murphy said.
