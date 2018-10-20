With plans to build a new bridge to Pelican Island at least temporarily stalled, Port of Galveston officials are hindered in their ability to negotiate with tenants, Director Rodger Rees said.
The public docks generate revenues as a landlord port, and without a Pelican Island Bridge plan, other plans are uncertain, including discussions with such tenants as Del Monte Fresh Produce, which moves bananas and other refrigerated produce through its terminal on piers 16-18, Rees said.
“It affects our conversations with Del Monte, for instance,” Rees said. “Del Monte wants to move over there, but can they wait this out in their current location?”
Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough in September announced the city would not sign an advanced funding agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation, which would have secured $45 million in state funding for building a new bridge linking Galveston and Pelican islands, throwing the project into limbo.
The current bridge, built in 1959, is approaching obsolescence and needs to be replaced, local leaders say. A new bridge would maintain a safe passage to the island, and could also open up more economic development opportunities on the north side of the Galveston Ship Channel.
But, while the announcement knocked some of the wind out of the project’s momentum, Rees and other local officials said they were hopeful it wasn’t dead.
“I remain optimistic that this bridge will be built one way or another,” Rees said. “It could be a duplication of the bridge that’s there now, or it could be the 75-foot span bridge they’ve been talking about.”
Port of Galveston officials have long seen Pelican Island as ripe for future maritime development. Port officials for months have contemplated the possibility of moving Del Monte Fresh Produce operations from its home at piers 16-18 to Pelican Island, but now the uncertainty of a new bridge has stalled those negotiations, Rees said.
“Even though the current bridge has been regraded, it’s still being looked at very closely,” Rees said. “In conversations with Del Monte, they want to have assurances the current bridge is going to remain open if they move their operations to Pelican Island.”
The Texas Department of Transportation in late July signed off on an agreement to upgrade the maximum allowable weight on the current bridge.
But while the delay hampers some developer conversations, it might re-open the conversation about bringing rail to Pelican Island, Rees said.
Local businessman and member of the port’s governing board Todd Sullivan had previously led calls for a land bridge, which would add a railroad link, but those talks stalled because of a lack of time and concerns about cost.
With more time to consider different proposals, local officials could reconsider that proposal, Rees said.
“It doesn’t even have to be a land bridge,” Rees said. “To me, to really realize the best economic benefits you’d get from Pelican Island, you have to have rail out there. And it takes time to figure all that out.”
But Rees said he was hopeful the project wasn’t completely dead.
“I remain optimistic that this bridge is going to be built, one way or the other,” he said. “You’re looking at a wide range of about five to eight years for construction to commence. A lot could happen in that time.”
