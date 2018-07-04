Driver hits three police motorcycles

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper inspects the damage to his motorcycle Tuesday, July 3, 2018, after a driver racing in the 5000 block of Avenue O in Galveston hit it and two others. Two troopers and a Galveston Police Department officer were using radar to monitor vehicle speeds.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/ The Daily News

GALVESTON

Police charged an 18-year-old Galveston man with reckless driving after a crash caused during an illegal street race totaled three police motorcycles.

Police on Tuesday charged Melvin Valle, of Galveston, with reckless driving after three police officers’ motorcycles were struck near Avenue O and 51st Street.

Valle was being held Wednesday in the Galveston County Jail on a $10,000 bond and an immigration hold, according to police records.

The police officers — one from Galveston and two from the Texas Department of Public Safety — were standing on the side of the road, using radar to monitor the speed of vehicles traveling Avenue O, a one-way road that goes nearly 40 blocks through mid- island neighborhoods.

As police watched, two vehicles appeared to begin racing from the traffic light at Avenue O and 45th Street about 1 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

The cars were going as fast as 78 mph before reaching the police officers, police spokesman Capt. Josh Schirard said. One of the cars turned off Avenue O at 50th Street, but the other, a black Chevrolet Cobalt, slammed on its brakes, Schirard said.

The driver lost control and veered toward the officers. All three men were able to dive out of the way to avoid being hit and no one was seriously injured, Schirard said. Valle was treated for minor injuries to his arm, police said.

Marissa Barnett: 409-683-5257; marissa.barnett@galvnews.com

Senior Reporter

(2) comments

Randy Chapman

Let him do some jail time, then deport him.

Paul Hyatt

Needs a one way ticket back to where he came from after he spends the time to get all finger prints and DNA.

