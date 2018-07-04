GALVESTON
Police charged an 18-year-old Galveston man with reckless driving after a crash caused during an illegal street race totaled three police motorcycles.
Police on Tuesday charged Melvin Valle, of Galveston, with reckless driving after three police officers’ motorcycles were struck near Avenue O and 51st Street.
Valle was being held Wednesday in the Galveston County Jail on a $10,000 bond and an immigration hold, according to police records.
The police officers — one from Galveston and two from the Texas Department of Public Safety — were standing on the side of the road, using radar to monitor the speed of vehicles traveling Avenue O, a one-way road that goes nearly 40 blocks through mid- island neighborhoods.
As police watched, two vehicles appeared to begin racing from the traffic light at Avenue O and 45th Street about 1 p.m. Tuesday, police said.
The cars were going as fast as 78 mph before reaching the police officers, police spokesman Capt. Josh Schirard said. One of the cars turned off Avenue O at 50th Street, but the other, a black Chevrolet Cobalt, slammed on its brakes, Schirard said.
The driver lost control and veered toward the officers. All three men were able to dive out of the way to avoid being hit and no one was seriously injured, Schirard said. Valle was treated for minor injuries to his arm, police said.
(2) comments
Let him do some jail time, then deport him.
Needs a one way ticket back to where he came from after he spends the time to get all finger prints and DNA.
