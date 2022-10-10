LEAGUE CITY
Sir John Stubbs of League City strolls around the neighborhood decked out in a handmade medieval-style chainmail and armor suit every week.
The armor is to garner attention and raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Stubbs said.
Stubbs is a League City patrol officer of seven years. Also a history buff, he has been actively enrolled in the Society for Creative Anachronism since 2007.
“We try to recreate things as accurately as possible as part of the history club,” Stubbs said.
The Society for Creative Anachronism is an international living history group with the aim of studying and recreating mainly Medieval European cultures and their histories before the 17th century, according to the organization’s website.
“The society is broken down by regions, also known as kingdoms,” Stubbs said.
The Texas region of the society is known as the Kingdom of Ansteorra.
During his time off from working as a patrol officer, Stubbs can be seen exercising in full armor or congregating with like-minded Ansteorra members in the area.
“The armor really isn’t as heavy as you would think,” Stubbs said. “It is only about 65 pounds.”
Stubbs works out in armor to stay in shape for both his job and his medieval hobbies, he said.
Stubbs teaches rapier combat and chivalric combat on Thursdays at Independence Park in Pearland.
Participants fight with full suits of armor and blunted weapons, Stubbs said.
Stubbs credits his communication skills gained through being a police officer in aiding him with working with combat students.
“The students are all adults with vastly different backgrounds,” Stubbs said. “So being trained to listen and communicate as a cop really helps with that training.
“It’s truly wonderful helping teach a martial art to people and see it work for them.”
His interests in creating and researching armor blossomed during the pandemic when he found more time on his hands, he said.
“I spent two years of COVID learning how to make armor,” Stubbs said. “It took me a little over one year to make the chainmail suit I wear now.”
The chainmail suit was created in a friend’s backyard forge, Stubbs said.
“I figured if I’m going to be walking around for exercise, I will get a couple people staring at me,” Stubbs said. “When I go for a walk, I will post on my personal social media to encourage people to donate to St. Jude’s.”
Stubbs shares similar interests with his wife, and the two partake in many of the same hobbies.
“I asked my wife to marry me at the Renaissance Festival,” Stubbs said. “We take a picture at the same tree every time we go.”
Stubbs is awaiting a cloth tabard that a friend of his is making for him to wear over his armor on his walks.
The tabard will have a large St. Jude’s logo on it that he expects will be noticeable to passersby.
