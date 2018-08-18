The state’s plan to bring a new segment of the Grand Parkway through League City might have hit a snag and that’s causing problems as officials try to plan for the future, Mayor Pat Hallisey said.
The Grand Parkway, or state Highway 99, is an unfinished loop around the greater Houston area. Segment B of the project calls for a highway stretching from Interstate 45 at state Highway 646 to state Highway 35 in Alvin, officials said.
Just a few months ago, officials with the Houston-Galveston Area Council estimated crews would begin work on that segment in 2020, but that looks less likely now, said Alan Clark, director of transportation planning with the council.
“It is not advancing currently and rapidly forward,” Clark said.
And that’s a problem for League City officials, Hallisey said.
“The biggest and most important project in Galveston County has come to a screeching halt and no one can give an answer,” Hallisey said. “I am befuddled and confused.”
The new roadway would open up the southwestern part of League City to development along a 10-mile stretch of new highway.
But planning for that development — some of which is already happening — is difficult without firm plans from transportation officials, Hallisey said.
“We opened up the southwest side of town this last year — 48 percent of the land area is yet to be developed,” Hallisey said. “But we have a developer bringing in a 12-inch water line so that whole side of town can tap into it. And we’ve got a lot going on based on the fact that we needed to be ready to have another growth spurt.”
Transportation officials and County Judge Mark Henry blamed the project’s current status on a lack of funding, but Hallisey said he thought some of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s recent rhetoric about toll roads might play a role in the setback.
“Dan Patrick said he’s not going to allow any more tollways,” Halisey said. “But does that mean he’s leaving it open to be a non-tollway? I don’t know.”
Hallisey on Friday said he wasn’t opposed to meeting with Patrick at some point to discuss his concerns.
Patrick in November 2017 spoke out against toll roads in a letter to J. Bruce Bugg Jr., the chairman of the Texas Transportation Commission.
“Since I became Lt. Governor and before, as a state senator, I have strongly supported efforts to reduce the state’s reliance on toll roads by making transportation funding a priority,” Patrick said.
The proposed segment would have been a tollway, Clark said.
The crackdown on tollways has stalled some other projects around the region, such as the southern half of state Highway 249 near the Grand Parkway in northwest Houston, but there’s no specific evidence that opposition to toll roads has stalled the Galveston County project, Clark said.
But the project could quickly gain momentum even though there isn’t currently a plan, said Danny Perez, spokesman for the Texas Department of Transportation.
“There is no schedule,” Perez said. “All we know is that the project is environmentally cleared, but since there is no funding allocated for the project, we don’t have a schedule.
“This isn’t necessarily different than what we saw with some of the other segments,” Perez said.
