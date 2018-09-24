GALVESTON
U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke entertained an audience of more than 1,300 people for about an hour at Texas A&M University at Galveston Monday night during his fourth rally in Galveston County since he began his campaign for U.S. Senate.
O’Rourke hinged his speech on the diversity of his home in El Paso, speaking on issues of immigration, women’s reproductive rights and health care.
“A quarter of those I represent in Congress were born in another country,” said O’Rourke, who added that they chose to come here. “Yes, to do better for themselves but also to do better for this country that they were called to.”
He advocated for the end of family separation at the border and promoted jail reform that included mental health services.
“Let’s make sure that in a state that has some unique challenges, that we have somebody who represents the interest of those that are challenged,” O’Rourke said.
During his speech, he advocated for universal background checks on firearms purchases.
Rhonda Hart, whose daughter was killed during the May 18 Santa Fe High School shooting, joined O’Rourke on stage for a few statements.
“I don’t want to take your guns,” Hart said. “Beto doesn’t want to take your guns. You can be pro-gun safety and pro-Second Amendment.”
Monday’s rally was organized by the Black Student Alliance at the university and was not sponsored by the university.
More than 1,300 people had signed into the campus special events center where event was held, campus staff members said.
O’Rourke most recently visited Galveston County on Aug. 21 in Texas City.
O’Rourke and incumbent U.S. Sen Ted Cruz are in a tight race for the national Senate seat, a race voters will decide on Nov. 6.
