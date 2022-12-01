GALVESTON
More than 100 people lined up outside Rosenberg Library on a cold Thursday afternoon to receive laptops, hotspots and high-speed internet services as part of an organization’s initiative to help bridge the digital divide.
Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave., was awarded more than $750,000 in federal grant money to provide 1,500 laptops, hotspots and high-speed internet to those who never had access to that technology.
“This is exciting,” said Mike Miller, executive director of the library. “I didn’t think this day would ever get here.”
The library spent more than a year planning, negotiating with vendors and getting the grant finalized, Miller said.
Rosenberg Library teamed up with Compudopt, a nonprofit organization, which is providing technology access to youth and their communities.
People received a Lenovo Chromebook laptop, a T-Mobile WiFi hotspot with one year of free internet service and two years of tech support with Compudopt.
The next give away will be Saturday when the library will distribute 150 more laptops. The plan is to give away 1,500 laptops by the end of the mission, Miller said.
“It’s the first time that the Rosenberg Library has ever done this,” Miller had said in a previous interview. “According to an American Community Survey, 1 in 6 households do not have access to the internet, and this is what we’re doing to close that gap.”
Galveston residents who have a Rosenberg Library card and who don’t have access to reliable internet at home or a computer to access the internet were eligible to apply to receive one of the 1,500 Lenovo chromebook laptops and a year of high speed internet access.
Some people in line Thursday didn’t realize the laptops were theirs to keep; many left with smiles on their faces.
“Receiving these laptops and access to WiFi was a great relief because we didn’t have access to much,” Jasmyne Hayes said. “I thought it was a raffle. When they selected us, I felt amazed and grateful for the opportunity.”
Having the laptops will save a great deal of time from commuting back and forth from the library and also provide more privacy, Hayes said.
More than 21 million people in the United States don’t have access to the internet, according to the Federal Communications Commission.
Forty percent of schools lack broadband, as do 60 percent of health-care facilities outside metropolitan areas, according to Pew Research Center, a nonpartisan research institute.
The FCC’s Emergency Connectivity Fund awarded $758,700 to the library as part of the American Rescue Plan of 2021 to provide resources to educational institutions to help combat economic, educational and social inequalities between those who have computers and online access and those who don’t.
Rosenberg Library will use $90,000 to buy 1,500 hotspots, $180,000 for high-speed internet service, which is $10 a month per device and $480,000 will go toward the Chromebook laptops.
“Today, there are around 7 million Texans who lack access to high-speed internet, even if they wanted it, and an estimated 3.8 million Texans who face digital literacy challenges,” said Mitrah Avini, a policy analyst for the nonprofit organization Texas 2036.
The digital divide exists for a variety of reasons, Avini said.
“Challenges with digital literacy, lack of high-speed internet infrastructure and poor adoption rates that are often tied to the inability to afford internet service or the expense of devices are just a few examples,” Avini said.
For some of the recipients, like Kathleen Hypolite, the laptops are a sign of a new beginning and stability.
“This opportunity is amazing for me,” Hypolite said. “I didn’t have internet at home. I was frustrated. I prayed to God and God answered my prayer.”
Hypolite had to drive to the library every day to access the internet, which had been a growing annoyance for the past years, she said.
Hypolite was elated when she had finally received a notification that she would be one of the recipients of the laptops, she said.
“I felt like I won the lottery, like a million dollars,” Hypolite said. “I’m going to use this for my research, go back to school and get another degree.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.